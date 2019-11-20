Indonesia Power and Distribution Transformers Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Power and Distribution Transformers Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Types, By Power Ratings, By Cooling Type, By Applications, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia power and distribution transformers market size is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2025.



The market is anticipated to witness strong growth during 2018 and 2019 owing to government initiatives such as the government 35GW programme and the electricity demand forecast as per the RUPTL (Electricity Supply Business Plan- Rencana Umum Penyediaan Tenaga Listrik) 2018-27. Slight decline in the market is anticipated during 2020-23, primarily due to success of government initiatives to bring all the households under a stable electricity network.



Indonesia is a densely populated country in the South East Asia region. Infrastructure expansion, establishment of manufacturing industries as well as improving electrification across the country are some of the key factors which would lead to the growth of power and distribution transformers market in Indonesia.



In the Western region of the country which includes Java and Bali, electrification is already 99% or even more, the demand of new transformers is likely to fall in these regions during the forecast period, while the demand would rise in the Eastern part of the country which includes Kalimantan, Sulawesi and Papua due to the development of substations and power plants in these regions.



Amongst all the applications, power utilities accounted for the largest revenue share in the overall Indonesia power and distribution transformers market share. Indonesian state-owned company PLN is planning to improve electrification across 400 remote islands in Indonesia, which would drive Indonesia Power and Distribution Transformers market forecast period revenues in utilities application.



Some of the key players in Indonesia power and distribution transformers market includes- PT Bambang Djaja, PT Trafoindo Prima Perkasa, PT CG Power Systems Indonesia, GE Indonesia, PT Siemens Indonesia and PT Schneider Electric Indonesia.



Indonesia power and distribution transformers market report thoroughly covers the market by types, cooling types, KVA ratings, applications and regions. The Indonesia power and distribution transformers market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the Indonesia power and distribution transformers market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Indonesia Power and Distribution Transformers Market Overview.

Indonesia Power and Distribution Transformers Market Outlook.

Indonesia Power and Distribution Transformers Market Forecast.

Indonesia Power and Distribution Transformers Market Size and Indonesia Power and Distribution Transformers Market Forecast until 2025.

Historical Data of Indonesia Power and Distribution Transformers Market Revenues and Volumes By Types for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Indonesia Power and Distribution Transformers Market Revenues and Volumes , By Types until 2025.

Historical Data of Indonesia Power Transformers Market Revenues and Volumes for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Indonesia Power Transformers Market Revenues and Volumes until 2025.

Historical Data of Indonesia Distribution Transformers Market Revenues and Volumes for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Indonesia Distribution Transformers Market Revenues and Volumes until 2025.

Historical Data of Indonesia Power Transformers Market Revenues and Volumes , By Power Rating for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Indonesia Power Transformers Market Revenues and Volumes , By Power Rating until 2025.

Historical Data of Indonesia Distribution Transformers Market Revenues and Volumes , By Power Rating for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Indonesia Distribution Transformers Market Revenues and Volumes , By Power Rating until 2025.

Historical Data of Indonesia Power and Distribution Transformers Market Revenues, By Cooling Type for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Indonesia Power and Distribution Market Revenues, By Cooling Type until 2025.

Historical Data of Indonesia Power and Distribution Transformers Market Revenues, By Applications for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Indonesia Power and Distribution Transformers Market Revenues, By Applications until 2025.

Historical Data of Indonesia Power and distribution Transformers Market Revenues, By Regions for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Indonesia Power and Distribution Transformers Market Revenues, By Regions until 2025.

Indonesia Power and Distribution Transformers Market Trends.

Market Drivers and Restraints.

Porter's Five Force Analysis and Market Opportunity Assessment.

Indonesia Power and Distribution Transformers Market Share, By Players.

Indonesia Power and Distribution Transformers Market Overview on competitive Benchmarking, By Power Rating.

Competitive Landscape.

Company Profiles.

Strategic Recommendations.

Markets Covered:



Indonesia power and distribution Transformers market report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Types:

Power Transformers

Distribution Transformers

By Power Ratings:

Distribution Transformers

Up to 100 KVA



100.1 KVA- 315 KVA



315.1 KVA- 5000 KVA

Power Transformers

5.1 MVA- 50 MVA



50.1 MVA- 160 MVA



160.1 MVA- 350 MVA



Above 350 MVA

By Cooling Type:

Oil Immersed

Dry type

By Applications:

Power Utilities

Industrial Applications

By Regions:

Java - Bali

- Sumatra

Kalimantan

Sulawesi

Papua

Company Profiles



GE Indonesia

PT ABB Sakti Industri

PT Bambang Djaja

PT CG Power Systems Indonesia

PT Fuji Electric Indonesia

PT Siemens Indonesia

PT Sintra Sinarindo Elektrik

PT Trafoindo Prima Perkasa

PT. Schneider Electric Indonesia

PT. XD Sakti Indonesia

