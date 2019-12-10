Indonesia Prepaid Cards Market Outlook 2019-2024 by Card Type, Purpose, Vertical & Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Prepaid Cards Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesia prepaid cards market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 26% during 2019-2024.



Indonesia has witnessed tremendous development in the e-commerce industry, pushing the younger population to use the internet payment platform. Younger population prefer card as their payment method over others which is driving the adoption of prepaid cards in the country.



Moreover, the growing use of POS (Point of Service), EDC terminals and ATM facilities in Indonesia have motivated retailers to use electrical payment methods that encourage consumers to use prepaid cards.



The government has also pushed the Prepaid Cards Market through numerous projects focusing cashless economy such as the cashless toll road scheme in 2017. However, there is also some reduction in average transaction values as large numbers of customers entered the cashless payment system and increasing numbers of banks that have exacerbated Indonesia's prepaid industry.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Indonesia Prepaid Cards Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Card Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Purpose

5.5 Market Breakup by Vertical

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Card Type

6.1 Closed Loop Cards

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Open Loop Cards

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Purpose

7.1 Transportation

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Gas/Fuel

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Food and Beverages

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Vertical

8.1 Retail

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Corporate/Organization

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Government

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Java

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Kalimantan

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Sumatra

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Sulawesi

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Mandiri Bank

10.3.2 Bank DKI

10.3.3 Bank Negara Indonesia

10.3.4 Bank Central Asia

10.3.5 Bank Rakyat Indonesia

10.3.6 Bank BNI



