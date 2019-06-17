Indonesian Automotive Market 2018-2025: Regulations, Growth Indicators, and Forecast - Market Growth was Driven by the High Demand for 4x2 and Light and Heavy Trucks
Jun 17, 2019, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesian Automotive Market Regulations, Growth Indicators, and Forecast, Q3 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The insight includes in-depth information about the Indonesian market in Q3 2018, including year-on-year passenger vehicles' sub-segment volume and share and market share by brand, year-on-year commercial vehicles' sub-segment volume share and market share by brand, activities of market participants, the launch of new models, and key regulatory developments during the period.
It also sheds light on market drivers and restraints, market canvas up to 2025, 2018 market specifics, assessment of 2018 market specifics as of Q3 2018, and a 2018 market outlook as of Q3 2018.
This growth insight is part of an ongoing quarterly tracker that monitors the trends and developments in the Indonesian automotive market. It uses multi-level data sources (secondary as well as primary) for data collation. This includes country-level official associations/federations, government authorities, country subject experts, and third-party sources (international/regional organizations).
The insight offers an overview of the Indonesian automotive market and the trends and factors influencing it/likely to influence it in the future. It discusses total industry volume, segment volume and share, passenger vehicles' sub-segment volume share, passenger vehicle market share by brand, commercial vehicles' sub-segment volume share, and commercial vehicle market share by brand.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
Research Methodology
- Research Data Collection and Analysis Methodology
Indonesia-Overview
- TIV
- Segment Volume and Share
- PVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share
- PVs' Market Share by Brand
- CVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share
- CVs' Market Share by Brand
Indonesia-Q3 2018
- YoY Segment Volume as of Q3 2018
- PVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share as of Q3 2018
- PVs' Market Share by Brand as of Q3 2018
- CVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share as of Q3 2018
- CVs' Market Share by Brand as of Q3 2018
- Market Participant Activities
- New Models Launched
- Key Regulatory Developments-July 2018
- Key Regulatory Developments-August 2018
- Key Regulatory Developments-September 2018
Indonesia-2018 Outlook
- Market Canvas and 2018 Market Specifics
- Market Canvas-up to 2025
- 2018 Market Specifics
- Assessment of 2018 Market Specifics
- 2018 Market Outlook
Conclusions and Key Takeaways
Appendix
