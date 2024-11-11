Indonesian think tank analyzes peaceful foundations of China's development

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadiplomacy.org.cn on an analysis of peaceful development practices between China and Indonesia by Indonesian think tank:

A new study by the Institute for China-Indonesia Partnership Studies examines the peaceful characteristics inherent in Chinese civilization and their influence on modern development.

The study, part of the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies' knowledge-sharing project, highlights China's emphasis on stability and sustainability, tracing the roots of its peaceful development to its ancient agricultural civilization.

The study cites the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a modern expression of China's peace-oriented development, emphasizing the BRI principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefit, which have been thoroughly applied in the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) and other joint projects between China and Indonesia. The report concludes that enhanced cooperation is needed to strengthen regional connectivity and economic development.

The study explores the profound implications of the peaceful character embedded in China's development path, examining how it has shaped the nation's historical trajectory and modern progress. From ancient agricultural practices to the contemporary BRI, the thread of peaceful development runs through Chinese history, showcasing a growth model that aims to elevate all parties through cooperation and mutual respect. Through this exploration, the report seeks to understand the broader significance of peaceful development for humanity's future and our shared environment.

Here are some key findings of the study:

The role of peace in Chinese agricultural civilization

Chinese civilization began in the Yellow River basin, a geographically isolated area compared to birthplaces of other civilizations, such as those along the Nile and Indus, and in Greece, Rome, and ancient Egypt. This geographic remoteness allowed Chinese civilization to develop more independently, with less influence from other cultures. Additionally, various geographic features—including its topography, vast territory, and favorable climate—provided an excellent foundation for agricultural development.

China primarily focused on farming, a sustainable activity that requires long-term commitment. Peace enables farmers to live calm, safe, and productive lives, ensuring the continuity of their agricultural endeavors. As a result, Chinese agricultural civilization is characterized by stability rather than explosive or dramatic growth. This stable structure has fostered the formation of a uniquely organized agricultural society, imparting stability to rural communities, and has profoundly influenced China's social, political, and cultural systems.

The two key variables — stability and sustainability — have shaped the Chinese mindset, promoting a moderate way of thinking that contributes to the durability of Chinese civilization. These agricultural features underpin the Chinese cultural system and define the character of the Chinese people.

Peaceful development in China's modernization journey

Farmers must be patient because their work is highly dependent on nature. This trait of patience has been inherited by modern Chinese civilization. The Chinese government embodies this patience as it diligently works toward realizing peaceful development cooperation within the BRI framework.

"Peace-loving development" is another prominent characteristic of Chinese civilization. Farmers value peace because their livelihoods depend heavily on stability. China's development concept also emphasizes peace, with the BRI serving as a manifestation of this philosophy. Relationships among BRI partner countries are built on the BRI principles, which emphasize cooperation rather than hegemony or domination. Peace fosters development by maintaining harmonious and supportive social relationships among all stakeholders involved in the process.

The peaceful principles of the BRI

China has proposed various development cooperation initiatives, with the BRI being one of the most significant. The foundation of the BRI is the idea of sharing development to achieve mutual welfare. The BRI principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits embody China's vision for a new, development-focused, rules-based approach to economic globalization and global governance.

Firstly, China emphasizes extensive consultation as the most effective way to foster cooperation and resolve issues that may arise in the future. Under the BRI framework, all participating countries are treated equally and can actively contribute ideas and suggestions without interfering in each other's internal affairs.

Secondly, China promotes joint contribution as a means of achieving global security and shared prosperity.

Thirdly, China advocates for shared benefits, asserting that poverty alleviation should be a foundational goal of the BRI. In the Indonesian context, the BRI aligns with the Indonesian government's development policies while also providing the facilities and conditions necessary to support its economic development objectives.

Strengthening China-Indonesia cooperation through the BRI

The 142.3-kilometer-long Jakarta-Bandung HSR is the flagship project of China-Indonesia cooperation. As a key project under the BRI and Indonesia's national strategic project, the HSR serves not only as Southeast Asia's first high-speed railway but also fulfills the vital mission of linking central cities on Java Island, enhancing connectivity among neighboring cities, and promoting regional economic development.

The BRI principles have benefited Indonesia's economic progress through their application in the entire process of the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung HSR. Within the BRI framework, several infrastructure projects undertaken by Chinese companies have provided crucial support for transforming and upgrading Indonesia's traditional industries while increasing both national and regional fiscal revenues.

Additionally, since 2010, the Indonesian government has planned for downstream industries, particularly in the nickel sector. Under the BRI, Indonesia has shifted from traditional economic development to a more modern approach. Objectively, China-Indonesia cooperation under the BRI has made significant contributions. Beyond increasing national income from production taxes in the nickel downstream sector, Indonesia has also benefited from job creation and technology transfer to its society, achieving historic advancements across various sectors.

The report concludes that peaceful development practices between China and Indonesia demonstrate that prioritizing cooperation over dominance allows countries to achieve collective prosperity. The experience from China's path of peaceful development and its collaborative spirit with other nations provide a blueprint for a future that values sustainability, equity, and the preservation of a shared environment. Through this lens of peace and partnership, countries can aspire to build a better future for humanity.

SOURCE chinadiplomacy.org.cn