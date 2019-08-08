Indonesian Unicorn GOJEK Scales With Coupa

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced that GOJEK , a transport and lifestyle services company based in Indonesia, has selected Coupa to up-level its internal BSM processes. Requiring a simple to use and efficient platform to power its partner and supplier experiences, GOJEK looked to Coupa for its ability to streamline and standardize spend management processes and increase agility to keep pace with its international expansion.

"Coupa has a strong and proven track record working with other on-demand leaders," said Donald Bee, vice president and procurement group head at GOJEK. "Those references, along with Coupa's user-friendly interface and operational experience were critical in our decision to select Coupa. We are confident that Coupa will be a trusted business spend management advisor to GOJEK as we continue to scale for growth."

The Coupa BSM Platform, including capabilities such as Coupa Services Maestro , Advanced Analytics , Supplier Information Management , and Source-to-Pay , will allow GOJEK to easily manage services spend, measure success directly against spend management goals, reduce procurement disruptions and invoice inconsistencies, and realize cost savings through greater efficiency.

KPMG is leading the implementation and working closely with GOJEK and Coupa to establish metrics to measure the company's transformation through rises in user and supplier adoption rates, reduced purchase order and invoice approval cycle times, and overall increases in savings.

"GOJEK is an incredible success story in Indonesia whose mission to drive positive social change through technology is admirable and inspiring," said Steve Winter, chief revenue officer at Coupa. "We look forward to helping them transform their business spend management processes and improve agility as they continue to scale around the world."

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to manage all their business spend in one place. To learn more, visit https://www.coupa.com/ .

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software is a leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than five million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com . Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

SOURCE Coupa Software

Related Links

http://www.coupa.com

