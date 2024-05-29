Indoor Active Brands Announces New Promotions in Leadership

Premier Platform Company for Indoor Entertainment Concepts Expands Operations and Development Teams to Drive Growth

DALLAS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor Active Brands, a platform company that focuses on indoor entertainment concepts, announced today the appointment of multiple roles in franchise development and operations departments, effective immediately. As this family of brands spearheads growth in the "eatertainment" and family entertainment spaces, their leadership team continues to expand.

Transitioning from their roles at Altitude Trampoline Park to sister company The Pickle Pad, Robert Morris will serve as Vice President of Development and Kailee Apodaca as Director of Franchise Development. Prior to his role at Altitude, Robert Morris held leadership roles with Kings Dining & Entertainment, Drive Shack and Andretti Indoor Karting & Games. Kailee Apodaca's experience prior to Altitude comes from Drive Shack, Patina Group and Kings Dining & Entertainment. Their combined experience with destination driven entertainment brands differentiate themselves from others in the emerging pickleball sector, as they are skilled in launching and operating brands that appeal to consumers with unforgettable guest experiences that feature both food and engaging activities.

Reaching great success in their roles at Altitude, the pair have plans to build upon their experience in the industry with ambitious expansion at The Pickle Pad. With this change, Mike Stout has joined the team as Vice President of Franchise Development at Altitude.

"We are excited to use our experience to lead the transition of pickleball to entertainment space with the success of bowling and golf before it within Indoor Active Brands," said Robert Morris, Vice President of Development at The Pickle Pad. "The potential of expansion for The Pickle Pad is endless, as the popularity of the sport soars and consumers turn to social gaming to gather in groups and enjoy time together. With the location in Tallahassee set to open this month, a deal signed in Scottsdale, AZ, and many more in the works, we envision The Pickle Pad being the center for active fun in communities across the nation."

Established by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands utilizes industry experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to support and assist its franchisees. Indoor Active Brands has recently launched The Pickle Pad's franchising program and plans to open its first location in Tallahassee at 1925 N. Monroe Street in Spring 2024. The 27,000-square-foot facility will feature multiple pickleball courts with casual guest seating, Crave Social Eatery, a full-service restaurant and bar, elevated private areas with social gaming as well as multiple green spaces full of exciting yard games for all ages.

The Pickle Pad is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. specifically in the Southeast and Midwest regions. To learn more about franchise opportunities, contact Robert Morris, Vice President of Development, at [email protected] or visit https://www.thepicklepad.com/franchise/.

Altitude Trampoline Park is also actively seeking potential franchisees to help grow the brand throughout the U.S. in Kansas City, MO, Minneapolis, MN, Las Vegas, NV, Denver, CO, among others. To learn more about franchise opportunities and upcoming store openings, contact Mike Stout at [email protected] or visit www.altitudefranchise.com.

About The Pickle Pad:

The Pickle Pad is an indoor pickleball and entertainment experience featuring multiple courts, spectator seating and open green spaces with social and lawn games. Each location also offers Crave Social Eatery, a full-service, chef-inspired restaurant where guests can dine in the restaurant or courtside. The space is welcoming and offers something for everyone and any athletic level. The Pickle Pad is part of Indoor Active Brands, which also owns Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the largest entertainment brands in the world. For more information about The Pickle Pad visit https://www.thepicklepad.com/.

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier family-friendly entertainment destination offering cutting-edge attractions and Party Packages to accommodate all of life's most meaningful celebrations. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brand offers children's birthday party packages and special events, providing two hours of unlimited jump time and access to all of Altitude's attractions, including trampolines, playgrounds, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more. Altitude's successful $10 Endless Jumps Membership program allows children unlimited access to the brand's attractions for a fixed price, offering a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2024. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com .

About Indoor Active Brands

Indoor Active Brands is a platform company focused on owning and operating franchising concepts in the indoor family entertainment industry. Created by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands currently consists of Altitude Trampoline Park and The Pickle Pad. Indoor Active Brands leverages years of experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to provide unmatched support for its franchisees. For more information about Indoor Active Brands visit www.indooractivebrands.com.

