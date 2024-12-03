Indoor Active Brands Announces Organizational Changes to Fuel Continued Growth

Parent Company to Altitude Trampoline Park, The Pickle Pad, and Crave Social Eatery Announces Senior Management Appointments Just Ahead of 2025

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor Active Brands (IAB), an NRD Capital portfolio company and home to Altitude Trampoline Park, The Pickle Pad and Crave Social Eatery, has announced key senior management appointments to accelerate growth of their multi-brand concepts.

Chris Kuehn, a 30+ year franchise industry veteran, has been named President of Indoor Active Brands, effective immediately. Joining Altitude in May of 2024 as Chief Operating Officer, Kuehn hit the ground running, overseeing marketing, operations and technology. Prior to Altitude, Kuehn held several C-Level leadership positions with global brands like Yum, Arby's Restaurant Group, Golden Corral, Captain D's and Restaurant365. In his new role, he will report directly to the IAB Board of Directors.

Among other key appointments, Sean Naughton, a 20+ year family entertainment finance executive, has been named Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Indoor Active Brands, Naughton served as Vice President of Strategy and Financial Planning Analysis at CEC Entertainment. Naughton will lead the company's financial strategy and technology initiatives, driving sustainable growth and expansion.

Robert Morris, a 20+ year family entertainment leader and former VP of Franchise Development at Altitude, has been named Vice President of Franchise Development for Indoor Active Brands where he will lead the franchise development teams for all portfolio brands. In his time with The Pickle Pad, Robert has worked to establish the concept and sign the founding Franchise Agreements, as well as build its robust pipeline of franchise entities.

Additionally, Joseph Steen, a 10+ year technologist with experience in operations, development and project management assumed the role of VP of Technology for Indoor Active Brands. Joseph is passionate about driving technology enablement that amplifies organizational impact and growth.

Former CEO, Mike Rotondo, left the organization in November to pursue a new endeavor in a non-competitive vertical.

"I'm thrilled to move into this new role working with NRD and the full IAB team, franchisees, and partners to delight guests and drive results," said Chris Kuehn, President of Indoor Active Brands. "We have something special happening at IAB, and I thank Mike Rotondo for his leadership and guidance working to position us for many years of continued success. I look forward to all we will achieve in 2025 and beyond at Altitude, The Pickle Pad and Crave Social Eatery."

Aziz Hashim, Founder and Chairman of NRD Capital also commented, "We thank Mike Rotondo for his 5 years of service to Altitude and IAB. I'm pleased with the depth of the talent on our team allowing IAB to make these changes to support all our brands and take them to the next level. Chris Kuehn and his strong leadership team are well positioned to accelerate growth, which will be rewarding to all stakeholders."

About Indoor Active Brands

Altitude Trampoline Park is owned by Indoor Active Brands, a platform company that focuses on indoor entertainment concepts. This year, Indoor Active Brands launched its latest brand, The Pickle Pad, an indoor pickleball playground featuring a chef-inspired restaurant and bar – Crave Social Eatery, as well as yard and social games for all ages. Established by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands utilizes industry experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to support and assist its franchisees to achieve the highest unit level economic standards.

All brands actively seek qualified candidates to help grow their footprint throughout the U.S. in Midwest, West Coast, and many other territories. To learn more about franchise opportunities and upcoming store openings, contact Robert Morris at [email protected] or visit www.altitudefranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Meghan Bronner, Fish 919

[email protected] | 956-893-9150

SOURCE Indoor Active Brands