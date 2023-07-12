Indoor Air Quality Meters Market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2027|3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., Airthings ASA, to emerge as major players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The indoor air quality meters market size is set to grow by USD 2,015.26 million between 2022 and 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.5%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. Some of the major vendors of the indoor air quality meters market include 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., Airthings ASA, Amphenol Corp., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Kanomax USA Inc., NETATMO SAS, Netronix Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., PCE Holding GmbH, PPM Technology Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TSI Inc., Fortive Corp., and IQAir AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Indoor Air Quality Meters Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Indoor Air Quality Meters Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Fixed



Portable

End-user

Government



Commercial And Residential



Energy And Pharmaceuticals



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The fixed segment is expected to experience significant market share growth during the forecast period. Indoor air quality meters, whether fixed or wall-mounted, are specifically built to work with various gas sensor heads, with some models detecting several pollutants. Furthermore, these sensors can be easily replaced to measure different types of gas pollutants, as each sensor head is dedicated to measuring a specific gaseous pollutant. Manufacturers of such equipment offer a range of indoor air quality solutions, including monitoring and removing indoor air pollutants. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Offering

3M Co. - The company offers EVM 7 which monitors both particulates and air quality in one compact instrument with a lower cost of ownership by combining three instruments such as CO, CO2, and PID sensors into one kit.

Aeroqual Ltd. – The company offers Aeroqual air quality monitors such as Ranger, portable dust monitors, PM 10 or particulate monitors, Series 300 portable indoor air quality monitors, and Series 500 portable indoor air quality monitors.

Airthings ASA - The company offers Indoor Air Quality Meters such as a Radon detector namely, view plus radon detector, view pollution, and Airthings waves plus detector.

Key Drivers- The increase in government regulations and initiatives related to indoor air quality is a key factor driving market growth.

Major Trends- The increasing adoption of green building technologies is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenges- Lack of awareness regarding indoor air pollution is a significant challenge hindering the growth of the indoor air quality meters market.

Find more insights on drivers, trends, and challenges in a sample report!

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Indoor Air Quality Meters Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist indoor air quality meters market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the indoor air quality meters market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the indoor air quality meters market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of indoor air quality meters market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Indoor Air Quality Meters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,015.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, South Korea, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., Airthings ASA, Amphenol Corp., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Kanomax USA Inc., NETATMO SAS, Netronix Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., PCE Holding GmbH, PPM Technology Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TSI Inc., Fortive Corp., and IQAir AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

