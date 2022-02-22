Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Increasing Demand for Smart Air Quality Monitoring Devices to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The drastic rise in the number of indoor pollutants across regions has propelled the demand for smart air quality monitors in residential and commercial buildings . Advanced technology such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 are making new breakthroughs in the standards and functioning of indoor air quality solutions equipment. One such advancement is the advent of automated equipment for monitoring dust, CO2, and radon. Some of the most commonly used smart indoor air quality monitoring equipment include smoke detectors and CO alarms by Nest; Bitfinder's Awair for tracking five major factors of air quality — dust, chemicals, CO2, relative humidity, and temperature. These technologically advanced indoor air quality monitoring equipment are expected to strongly boost the growth of the global indoor air quality solutions market.

The . Advanced technology such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 are making new breakthroughs in the standards and functioning of indoor air quality solutions equipment. One such advancement is the advent of automated equipment for monitoring dust, CO2, and radon. Some of the most commonly used smart indoor air quality monitoring equipment include smoke detectors and CO alarms by Nest; Bitfinder's Awair for tracking five major factors of air quality — dust, chemicals, CO2, relative humidity, and temperature. These technologically advanced indoor air quality monitoring equipment are expected to strongly boost the growth of the global indoor air quality solutions market. Market Challenges - The rise in portable air quality monitors will be a major challenge for the indoor air quality solutions market during the forecast period. Portable indoor air quality monitors are simple tools that enable end-users to detect and measure pollutants in an indoor setting and monitor their levels in real-time. Technological advancements in the field of indoor air quality monitors and solutions have created better and more advanced equipment in the form of wearable devices. Governments in the EU have been supporting projects that conduct extensive R&D on wearable devices. Technological developments in the indoor air quality solutions market are expected to propel the growth of the market in focus.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis

The indoor air quality solutions market report is segmented by Product (Equipment and Services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The indoor air quality solutions market share growth by the equipment segment will be significant for revenue generation. The high demand for smart and low-cost air monitoring sensors will drive the segment growth.

View our sample report for additional insights of contribution from all the segments & regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

The indoor air quality solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as significant investments in R&D to compete in the market.



3M Co.

Co.

Aeroqual Ltd.



Camfil AB



Daikin Industries Ltd.



Ingersoll Rand Inc



Lennox International Inc.



Panasonic Corp.



Raytheon Technologies Corp.



Trion IAQ



TSI Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Residential Air Purifier Market in US -The residential air purifier market size in the US is expected to reach a value of USD 632.39 million, at a CAGR of 5.94%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Smart Air Purifier Market -The smart air purifier market size is expected to grow by USD 3.35 bn and record a CAGR of 9% during 2020-2024. Download a free sample now!

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.30% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Trion IAQ, and TSI Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Aeroqual Ltd.

Camfil AB

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Inc

Lennox International Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Trion IAQ

TSI Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio