Indoor And Outdoor Bean Bags Market size to grow by USD 1,092.73 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable bean bags to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global indoor and outdoor bean bag market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,092.73 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period.

Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Indoor and Outdoor Bean Bags Market

Indoor and outdoor bean bags market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global indoor and outdoor bean bag market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer indoor and outdoor bean bags in the market are Bear Teddy Pvt Ltd., BGRP Ltd., Bhalla International, Comfort Research LLC, Comfy Sacks, CordaRoys Originals Inc., Custom Marine Canvas, Fatboy the Original B.V., GHS Retail Ltd., Lumaland Inc., Luvu Brands Inc., Noble House Home Furnishings LLC, Precision Stitching Ltd., PUPT UAB, Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd., Shinih Enterprise Co. Ltd., Sumo Lounge International, The Big Beanbag Co. Ltd., Tongxiang Funny Homeware Co. Ltd., and Yogibo LLC and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Comfort Research LLC - The company offers indoor and outdoor bean bags such as Comfort Research Small Twill Dottie Lounger Bean Bag Chair.

The company offers indoor and outdoor bean bags such as Comfort Research Small Twill Dottie Lounger Bean Bag Chair. Comfy Sacks - The company offers indoor and outdoor bean bags such as 6 FT SACK.

The company offers indoor and outdoor bean bags such as 6 FT SACK. CordaRoys Originals Inc. - The company offers indoor and outdoor bean bags such as OpTic Gaming Bean Bag, and Plush Corduroy.

The company offers indoor and outdoor bean bags such as OpTic Gaming Bean Bag, and Plush Corduroy. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Indoor And Outdoor Bean Bags Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. In the offline segment, department stores including Walmart, Target, and Macy are excellent examples of retail outlets that offer a wide variety of products, including bean bags. Furthermore, home furnishing stores such as Ikea and HomeGoods specialize in selling furniture and home decor items, including indoor and outdoor bean bags. For instance, furniture stores such as Ashley Furniture and La-Z-Boy also offer a range of bean bags to their customers. Hence, the offline channel of distribution will contribute largely toward the growth of the global indoor and outdoor bean bags market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global indoor and outdoor bean bags market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global indoor and outdoor bean bags market.

North America is estimated to account for 31% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The regional market for indoor and outdoor bean bags is primarily driven by consumer preference for comfortable and versatile furnishings. As they offer a relaxed, informal seating option that can be used indoors or outdoors, beanbags are popular in the region. Furthermore, factors such as the growing tendency of people to work and study from home, and increasing demand for comfortable and flexible seating options also boost the market growth. Hence, such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Indoor And Outdoor Bean Bags Market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers -

The growing need for personalization and customization is a major factor that drives the growth of the global indoor and outdoor bean bag market.

Bean bags are no longer just for children and teenagers but now, they are seen as a stylish and comfortable seating option for adults. Through various customization options, manufacturers can cater to the diverse needs and preferences of this growing customer base.

Additionally, when customers can customize their bean bags, they are more likely to feel a connection with the product and the brand, which can lead to repeat purchases and positive word-of-mouth advertising.

Moreover, with the advent of e-commerce, consumers can now easily customize their beanbags online by choosing from a variety of colors, fabrics, sizes, and shapes to create a product that is tailored to their unique needs.

Hence, the growing need for personalization and customization will drive the growth of the global indoor and outdoor bean bag market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

Growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable bean bags is an emerging trend in the global indoor and outdoor bean bag market growth.

Eco-friendly bean bags are often designed with sustainability in mind, such as being made from biodegradable materials or featuring refillable or replaceable fillers to reduce waste.

Furthermore, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the impact their choices have on the environment and are demanding products made from sustainable materials with a low carbon footprint.

Moreover, the rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products is one of the major drivers of the global indoor and outdoor bean bag market.

Hence, such factors drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Less durability than regular furniture is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global indoor and outdoor bean bag market.

Beanbag covers are often made of fabrics, which are not as durable compared to those used for traditional furniture, which can lead to tearing and damage.

Resultantly, bean bags may need to be replaced more frequently than traditional furniture, which can be a costly and inconvenient process for consumers.

Such factors can negatively impact customer satisfaction and deter potential customers from purchasing bean bags.

Hence, such factors impede the market growth of indoor and outdoor beanbags during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this indoor and outdoor bean bags market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the indoor and outdoor bean bags market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the indoor and outdoor bean bags market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the indoor and outdoor bean bags market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of indoor and outdoor bean bags market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The chair market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,196.62 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (regular use chairs, office chairs, massage chairs, gaming chairs, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions are notably driving the market growth.

The Global Recliner Sofas Market size is estimated to grow by USD 8,345.25 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 7.32%. This reclining sofas market report extensively covers market segmentation by Distribution Channel (offline and online), End-user (residential and commercial), and (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The recliner sofas market has seen an increase in new product launches that prioritize ergonomics of style, utility, and features, driven by evolving customer preferences for luxury and comfort.

Indoor And Outdoor Bean Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,092.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bear Teddy Pvt Ltd., BGRP Ltd., Bhalla International, Comfort Research LLC, Comfy Sacks, CordaRoys Originals Inc., Custom Marine Canvas, Fatboy the Original B.V., GHS Retail Ltd., Lumaland Inc., Luvu Brands Inc., Noble House Home Furnishings LLC, Precision Stitching Ltd., PUPT UAB, Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd., Shinih Enterprise Co. Ltd., Sumo Lounge International, The Big Beanbag Co. Ltd., Tongxiang Funny Homeware Co. Ltd., and Yogibo LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global indoor and outdoor bean bags market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global indoor and outdoor bean bags market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 BGRP Ltd.

Exhibit 111: BGRP Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: BGRP Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: BGRP Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Bhalla International

Exhibit 114: Bhalla International - Overview



Exhibit 115: Bhalla International - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Bhalla International - Key offerings

12.5 Comfort Research LLC

Exhibit 117: Comfort Research LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Comfort Research LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Comfort Research LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Comfy Sacks

Exhibit 120: Comfy Sacks - Overview



Exhibit 121: Comfy Sacks - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Comfy Sacks - Key offerings

12.7 CordaRoys Originals Inc.

Exhibit 123: CordaRoys Originals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: CordaRoys Originals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: CordaRoys Originals Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Custom Marine Canvas

Exhibit 126: Custom Marine Canvas - Overview



Exhibit 127: Custom Marine Canvas - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Custom Marine Canvas - Key offerings

12.9 Fatboy the Original B.V.

Exhibit 129: Fatboy the Original B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Fatboy the Original B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Fatboy the Original B.V. - Key offerings

12.10 Lumaland Inc.

Exhibit 132: Lumaland Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Lumaland Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Lumaland Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Luvu Brands Inc.

Exhibit 135: Luvu Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Luvu Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Luvu Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Luvu Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Noble House Home Furnishings LLC

Exhibit 139: Noble House Home Furnishings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 140: Noble House Home Furnishings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Noble House Home Furnishings LLC - Key offerings

12.13 Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Shinih Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Shinih Enterprise Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Shinih Enterprise Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Shinih Enterprise Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Sumo Lounge International

Exhibit 148: Sumo Lounge International - Overview



Exhibit 149: Sumo Lounge International - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Sumo Lounge International - Key offerings

12.16 The Big Beanbag Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: The Big Beanbag Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: The Big Beanbag Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: The Big Beanbag Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Yogibo LLC

Exhibit 154: Yogibo LLC - Overview



Exhibit 155: Yogibo LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Yogibo LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 157: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 158: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 159: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 160: Research methodology



Exhibit 161: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 162: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 163: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning cuss 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio