Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market size is set to grow by USD 52.50 billion from 2023-2027, Low-cost BLE beacon technology to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market size is estimated to grow by USD 52.50 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 34.07% during the forecast period. Low-cost ble beacon technology is driving market growth, with a trend towards ble-based beacons changing traditional retailing. However, issues related to standardization poses a challenge. Key market players include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., bluepath AG, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Esri, GiPStech Srl, HERE Global BV, IndoorAtlas Ltd., MazeMap AS, Microsoft Corp., Navigine Corp., Nextome Srl, Pinmicro K K, Pointr Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sensewhere Ltd., Spreo, and Verizon Communications Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Application (Retail, Aviation, Healthcare, Manufacturing and logistics, and Government and public sector), Technology (Ultra wide-band (UWB) systems, WiFi-based systems, Proximity-based systems, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., bluepath AG, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Esri, GiPStech Srl, HERE Global BV, IndoorAtlas Ltd., MazeMap AS, Microsoft Corp., Navigine Corp., Nextome Srl, Pinmicro K K, Pointr Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sensewhere Ltd., Spreo, and Verizon Communications Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Beacons are innovative tools that enable indoor positioning and navigation (IPIN), providing retailers with the ability to deliver precise location-based information to consumers. This results in enhanced shopping experiences, fostering a strong connection between customers and retailers through proximity marketing services. With consumers increasingly ignoring traditional marketing content, beacons offer retailers a unique opportunity to engage directly with their audience, cutting through the advertising clutter and delivering personalized, relevant content in real-time.

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) market is booming, driven by the adoption of beacons and signals for real-time messaging and identity tracking. This technology is transforming customer experiences in various sectors like train stations, airports, shopping malls, hotels, universities, hospitals, and more. Beacons enable route planning, customer targeting, and intermodal travel chain tracking for train authorities. Ultra-wideband technology ensures barrier-free routing for impaired people and asset tracking. IoT-enabled devices enable proximity marketing and privacy concerns are addressed through anonymized data usage. The services segment includes patient apps, navigation systems, and venue wayfinding. Seamless integration of IPIN with existing systems is key to success. Privacy concerns are addressed through clear communication and customer consent. Overall, IPIN offers significant benefits for businesses and consumers alike.

Market Challenges

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) services are accessible on both Android and Apple smartphones. However, the performance and accuracy of these applications can vary significantly due to differences in Wi-Fi receivers, RAM, antenna, and processors among devices. This results in inconsistent data sampling rates, leading to multiple versions of the same app running on various phones. Pre-processing delays from third-party sensors also contribute to outdated data and app variants. Developers face challenges in addressing these inconsistencies and ensuring compatibility across devices. Despite these hurdles, the open-source OS technology allows for customized modifications and enhancements.

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market: Navigating the Future of Customer Experience The Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market is revolutionizing how we navigate and interact with various venues such as shopping malls, hotels, airports, universities, hospitals, and more. This market offers seamless integration of navigation systems, enabling customers to find their way around these venues with ease. However, challenges persist. Customer privacy concerns necessitate careful handling of location data. Proximity marketing opportunities arise, allowing businesses to engage customers with targeted offers. Routing within venues is essential for efficient asset tracking and navigation. Venues like malls, university premises, healthcare facilities, museums, and public spaces are adopting IPIN solutions. Hardware and software, including Ultra Wideband, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy, and Bluetooth Beacons, power these systems. Navigation and maps, often accessed via smartphones, provide real-time location-based analytics. Services segments include logistics, warehouses, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, and electronic devices. Infrastructural advancements and location-based analytics are driving growth. Impaired people, hospitals, and electronic healthcare benefit significantly. The future of IPIN lies in continuous innovation, ensuring a seamless user experience.

Segment Overview

This indoor positioning and indoor navigation (ipin) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Retail

1.2 Aviation

1.3 Healthcare

1.4 Manufacturing and logistics

1.5 Government and public sector Technology 2.1 Ultra wide-band (UWB) systems

2.2 WiFi-based systems

2.3 Proximity-based systems

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Retail- Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) technology, specifically beacons, are revolutionizing the retail sector by enhancing the customer experience. Upon entering a store or approaching a beacon device, these devices emit radio signals to locate consumers and update their information in the associated retailer app. Retailers can identify customers based on interests, location, and potential, enabling targeted marketing efforts. For instance, Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield, UK, uses beacons to offer discounts, deals, and prizes during Ladies Night events. The retail industry's increasing adoption of beacons is projected to significantly grow the IPIN market. Beacons provide an engaging shopping experience by detecting smartphone devices and offering services based on customer preferences. They navigate customers to product locations, manage queues at payment counters, and suggest nearby stores offering preferred products or services with price and rating comparisons. The operational efficiency and personalized customer experience offered by IPIN technologies are essential for retailers in a rapidly innovating industry.

Research Analysis

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) technology enables accurate location determination and real-time navigation within buildings and venues such as shopping malls, hotels, airports, university buildings, public spaces, healthcare facilities, museums, and more. It utilizes various technologies like Ultra Wideband, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth Low Energy to provide proximity marketing, routing, and customer searches. IPIN enhances the customer experience by delivering relevant messages and offers based on their location and identity. It also ensures customer privacy by anonymizing data and providing secure signal transmission. Electronic devices like smartphones can be used as IPIN receivers, making it accessible and convenient for users. IPIN is transforming the way we navigate and interact with indoor environments, offering numerous benefits for businesses and consumers alike.

Market Research Overview

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) is an emerging technology that enables accurate location determination and seamless navigation within buildings and venues. It utilizes various technologies such as Ultra Wideband, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy, and Beacons to provide real-time navigation and location-based services. IPIN is gaining popularity in various industries including shopping malls, hotels, airports, universities, hospitals, and logistics and warehouses. IPIN offers several benefits such as proximity marketing, routing, asset tracking, and barrier-free routing for impaired people. It also provides navigation systems for electronic healthcare, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, and logistics and warehouses. The technology addresses privacy concerns by allowing users to control their identity and location data. IPIN software and hardware solutions integrate seamlessly with various electronic devices such as smartphones and GPS navigation systems. Infrastructural advancements and location-based analytics enable real-time messages, customer searches, and route planning. The technology also offers customer targeting and intermodal travel chain tracking for train stations and train authorities. IPIN services segment includes navigation and maps, healthcare, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, logistics and warehouses, and electronic devices. The technology is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for IoT-enabled devices and the need for efficient asset tracking and navigation in various industries.

