Navigation Satellite System Market size is set to grow by USD 119.57 billion from 2023-2027, rising investments in satellite navigation programs boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global navigation satellite system market size is estimated to grow by USD 119.57 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 9.44% during the forecast period. The NSS market covers navigation systems like Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and GPS, facilitating mapping, navigation, surveying, and real-time positioning across industries. Utilizing signals from satellites in different orbits, these systems enable precise positioning for consumer electronics, vehicles, aviation, maritime, agriculture, and healthcare. Technological advancements, government support, and investments in Big Data, AI, and IoT drive market growth. GNSS finds applications in homeland security, defense, marine, search and rescue, and satellite communication. Challenges include technological degradation and spectrum management. Fusion with 5G, satellite-based augmentations, and personal tracking devices are emerging trends, catering to various sectors like road, aviation, maritime, and military operations.

For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size (2023-2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Navigation Satellite System Market 2023-2027

Significant Market Challenges:

The Navigation Satellite System market encompasses mapping, navigation, agriculture, and other industries. Technological advancements, such as Galileo and Glonass, enhance capabilities in regions like Europe and Russia. Companies like Rocket Lab develop cost-effective rockets, like Electron, to reduce launch costs and time. Navigation satellite systems provide critical services for smartphones, vehicles, and industries, including aviation, maritime, and agriculture. Adoption of these systems impacts safety, precision, and efficiency. Key players include Trimble and Qualcomm Technologies. Investments in R&D drive innovation, such as Dual-Frequency GNSS, AI, and IoT integration. The market includes homeland security, defense, and space industry applications. Challenges include technology degradation and spectrum management. Value-added services, like corrective services platforms and augmentation services, offer customized solutions. The market is driven by the telecommunication industry, UAVs, and location-based services (LBSs). Emerging trends include the fusion of 5G and GNSS, satellite-based augmentations, and personal tracking devices. Applications include geographical mapping, weather forecasting, and civil defense operations.

View a sample report in a minutes

Market Segmentation by Application

The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) market encompasses mapping and navigation technologies utilizing satellite constellations such as Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, and GPS. This technology impacts various industries, including agriculture, road, homeland security, defense, marine, and space industry. Navigation satellite systems provide real-time positioning, accuracy, and data for applications like autonomous vehicles, fleet management, asset tracking, and location-based services (LBS). In the road sector, GNSS has evolved from basic in-car navigation to intelligent transportation systems, shaping future cars and smart mobility. The consumer market has grown significantly over the past five years, with an annual growth rate of over 60% and a trend towards lower-cost devices. Navigation satellite systems are also adopted in agriculture for precision farming, in consumer electronics like smartphones and tablets, and in industrial applications like the Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and artificial intelligence (AI). The technology's capabilities include continuous mobile positioning, high accuracy orientation, and value-added services like 3D modeling, augmented reality (AR/VR), and weather forecasting. GNSS market players include Trimble, Qualcomm Technologies, and Snapdragon, offering dual-frequency (L1 and L5) GNSS and Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC). The GNSS market also supports industries like aviation, maritime, and healthcare, providing location-based services, timing and synchronization, and safety features. However, challenges like technology degradation, cyber-attacks, and spectrum management require ongoing investments and advancements in GNSS technology.

Geographic Landscape: North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 43%.

The Navigation Satellite System market in North America, comprising the US, Canada, and Mexico, is significant due to the region's involvement in space exploration programs and advanced infrastructures. The US, led by agencies like NASA and companies such as SpaceX, is developing new systems to meet the growing demand for satellites. The commercial sector's demand for Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) is increasing, primarily for navigation, communication, and Location-Based Services (LBS). The US civilian space sector is overseen by NASA, which manages aeronautics research, exploration systems, science, and space operations. GNSS technology impacts various sectors, including mapping, agriculture, and surveying. Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, and GPS are key navigation satellite systems. The availability of GNSS signals is crucial for smartphones, tablets, and in-vehicle systems. Navigation satellite systems have significant implications for homeland security, defense, marine, and search & rescue operations. Technological advancements, such as Dual-Frequency (L1 and L5) GNSS, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 888 Mobile Platforms, and Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), enhance capabilities. GNSS Chip, In-Vehicle Systems, IoT, and Consumer Electronics drive market growth. Government support, investments, and big data applications contribute to the market's development. The GNSS market network includes satellite navigation systems, satellite navigation, communications, and satellite navigation system providers. The telecommunication industry, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and radio-controlled aircraft use GNSS for surveillance, observatory applications, and military and defense purposes. The fusion of 5G and GNSS, satellite-based augmentations, and personal tracking devices offer value-added services and customized solutions. GNSS technology influences various industries, including agriculture, aviation, healthcare, and tourism. Applications include 3D modeling, augmented reality (AR/VR), continuous mobile positioning, high accuracy orientation, and value-added services like telematics, timing and synchronization, gaming, weather forecasting, and Trimble and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.'s corrective services platform. The market is subject to technological degradation, spectrum management, and cyber-attacks. Geostationary satellites, Low Earth orbit (LEO), and Medium Earth orbit (MEO) satellites contribute to the landscape. The market's future includes the fusion of 5G and GNSS, satellite-based augmentations, and the adoption of autonomous vehicles, underwater vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, and military missions.

Download a sample report in a minutes

Key Company

Navigation Satellite System Market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Navigation Satellite System Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Advent International Corp., Beijing UniStrong Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., ComNav Technology Ltd., Frequency Electronics Inc., Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., GNS Electronics GmbH, Hexagon AB, Intel Corp., Microsemi Corp., NavtechGPS Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Safran SA, SkyTraq Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Trimble Inc., u blox AG, Collins Aerospace, MediaTek Inc.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio