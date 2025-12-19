Indovinya Introduces OXISMOOTH® DS: Innovation in Emollients for Longevity in Beauty

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indovinya, the specialty chemicals and surfactants division of Indorama Ventures, announces the launch of OXISMOOTH® DS to the Brazilian market. This multifunctional emollient, made from 100% plant-based and renewable sources, sets a new standard in performance, transparency, water resistance, and UV filter solubilization. The product arrives to meet the growing demand for sustainable, high-performance solutions in personal care and cosmetics.

OXISMOOTH® DS delivers tangible benefits for sunscreen formulations, makeup, hair care, and skin care products. Key advantages include a dry and comfortable touch, rapid absorption, easy spreadability, and enhanced hydration without occlusion. For hair, the ingredient boosts shine, reduces frizz and color fading, and provides thermal protection against dehydration and alpha-keratin degradation. In makeup, it optimizes pigment dispersion and improves coverage uniformity.

This launch aligns with global longevity trends in beauty, which go beyond anti-aging to focus on preserving the health and vitality of skin and hair over time. According to Bruna Moretti, Marketing Manager for Personal Care at Indovinya, "Consumers now seek products that combine hydration, protection, and styling, with biodegradable and natural ingredients capable of building a continuous cycle of health and beauty."

The arrival of OXISMOOTH® DS reinforces Indovinya's commitment to innovation and sustainability, bringing a concrete solution to the Brazilian market for brands aiming to stand out in performance, sensory experience, and environmental responsibility.

About Indorama Ventures

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, listed in Thailand (Bloomberg code IVL.TB), is one of the world's largest petrochemical producers, with global operations and a comprehensive portfolio serving major sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods, agriculture, lifestyle, and automotive. The company employs approximately 25,000 people worldwide and reported revenues of $15.4 billion in 2024.

