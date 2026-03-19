INDRA AND SYNAPTIC AVIATION ENHANCE EFFICIENCY WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AT AIRPORTS IN BARCELONA, MADRID AND PALMA DE MALLORCA

The innovative technology is optimizing ground operations such as passenger boarding and aircraft rotation, thus reinforcing the efficiency and sustainability of the three Spanish airports managed by Aena with the highest passenger flows

The software increases the predictability of turnaround times and data accuracy and is securely deployed in compliance with the highest cybersecurity standards

The advanced solution improves the passenger experience through the real-time visibility of information and the precise coordination of all the activities at the major Spanish airports

MADRID, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indra, in partnership with Synaptic Aviation Inc., has deployed an advanced digital system based on artificial intelligence to monitor aircraft turnaround and apron operations prior to departure. The solution operates at three of Spain's busiest airports: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat and Palma de Mallorca, which, under Aena's management, jointly transport over 150 million passengers each year and boast around 477 aircraft parking positions. The implementation of this integrated technology marks significant progress in the large-scale modernization and digitalization of ground operations at these airports.

The solution analyzes real-time video streams from cameras installed near parking positions and boarding bridges, automatically recording significant events related to aircraft location and key apron activities, including GPU connection, placement of chocks, refueling, and provision of catering services.

Information generated by Synaptic Aviation's software facilitates ongoing monitoring and optimization of operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability. The solution has already proven its ability to improve the predictability of turnaround times and data accuracy, while reducing environmental impacts across airports and airlines globally.

The implementation of the solution at Spain's main airports reflects the growing demand for artificial intelligence-based technology to improve ground operations, where precise synchronization, seamless coordination, and real-time visibility are critical to efficiency, reduced environmental impact, and an improved passenger experience. The system demonstrates its ability to maximize the capacity of the existing infrastructure and reduce turnaround times, leading to improved safety and operational efficiency for all stakeholders involved in the apron control process.

"We're committed to helping Aena remain at the forefront of airport innovation. The video analytics solution developed by Synaptic Aviation and deployed by Indra will provide Aena with a powerful and innovative tool, enabling it to revolutionize airport management and transform the future of air transport," declared Lidia Muñoz Pérez, Director of Ports and Airports at Indra Sistemas.

According to Synaptic Aviation President Sal Salman, "We've demonstrated that Synaptic's AI model delivers class-leading accuracy with low latency, resulting in improved punctuality, greater visibility, and a higher degree of apron safety for our customers. By combining the foregoing with Indra's global reach in the aviation sector and integrating these capabilities into its robust resource management solutions, we can deliver high-impact results to airport customers such as Aena. We're proud to be partnering with Indra and Aena and bringing intelligent automation to the heart of airport operations in Spain."

The integrated solution developed by Indra and Synaptic Aviation has been deployed securely, tailored to each customer's cybersecurity policies and requirements, and implemented locally as a complete enterprise application. Without the need for major changes to the existing infrastructure, it delivers immediate benefits across operational workflows and enables the airport teams to make faster decisions with reliable information, reducing delays, emissions, and costs. This implementation is fully aligned with Aena's strategic priorities, in its undertaking to modernize airport systems and meet its environmental objectives through smarter data-driven technologies.

About Indra

Indra is a leading Spanish multinational and one of the foremost global defense, air traffic and space companies that, through technology, protects our current way of life and anticipates the needs of the future. Its committed team of experts, its in-depth knowledge of the business and the latest technologies, and its unique innovation and systems integration capabilities make it the trusted technology partner for key operations and digitalization for its customers around the world. Thanks to its leadership in major European programs and projects, as well as its spirit of collaboration and partnership strategy, it drives the industrial and innovative ecosystem in these sectors.

Indra is an Indra Group company (www.indracompany.com) which, in the 2024 fiscal year, achieved revenue totaling €4.843 billion, with a local presence in 49 countries and business operations in over 140.

About Synaptic Aviation

With its headquarters in Miami, Synaptic Aviation (www.synapticaviation.com) is a leading artificial intelligence software company specializing in the transformation of operations on airport aprons and improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of aviation. Through advanced technology that optimizes ground assistance, punctuality, and operational decision-making, Synaptic Aviation helps airports and airlines around the world improve their performance and reduce costs. The company is committed to innovation in partnership with its customers, delivering smart solutions that support a safer, more connected, and sustainable aviation ecosystem.

Indra Communication Contact

Elsa Jiménez

[email protected]

+34 669 82 93 19

Synaptic Aviation Inc. Communication Contact

Synaptic Aviation

[email protected]

+1 (844) 505-4496

SOURCE Synaptic Aviation