Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Size Worth $2,893.3 Million By 2028 | CAGR: 9.3% : Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) market size is expected to reach USD 2,893.3 million by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 – 2028. A surge in demand for vaccine production across the globe coupled with significant investments for the research on the development of regenerative medicine is the major growth driver for the global market. The increasing scope of iPSC-derived cardiac cells in drug screening, cardiotoxicity testing, and lectrophysiology applications are contributing to the exponential market growth. The global market is further complemented by increasing cases of chronic disorders such as stroke, diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.

Key Highlights of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market

In terms derived cell , cardiomyocytes segment accounted for the largest share in the global market and is anticipated to grow further with the same trend during the forecast period. Cardiomyocytes bring major advantages to researchers owing to their continuous and reliable supply that can be applied in diverse applications.

, accounted for the largest share in the global market and is anticipated to grow further with the same trend during the forecast period. owing to their that can be applied in diverse applications. Based on application, the drug development & discovery emerged as the major segment and led the major growth for the market. iPSCs find wide application in safety and efficacy assessment during the drug development process .

emerged as the major segment and led the major growth for the market. . China is expected to remain as the rapidly progressing regional market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of advanced research facilities , supportive government initiatives , and increasing preference for regenerative medicine in the Asia Pacific region.

is expected to remain as the during the forecast period, owing to the , , and in the region. Implant Therapeutics, a US startup, has signed a research agreement with the Belgian biotech to gain access to induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC), including differentiation techniques, hypoimmunogenic cell lines, and expertise.

Heavy investment in R&D activities pertaining to the development and optimization of iPSC reprogramming process in order to achieve sufficient production is a key industry trend. In the recent past, companies focused more on hepatic, cardiac, pancreatic cells, among others. However, with the advent of a number of new participants as well as advancements and breakthroughs achieved, it is anticipated that the application portfolio will further increase in the near future.

Regional Developments

North America dominated the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market, on account of major advances in the iPSC technology coupled with increasing access to functional cells that are adopted during the pre-clinical drug screening. Moreover, the regional market growth is further propelled by increasing adaptation of the iPSC platform and rising investments in R&D activities. On the other side, the regional market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth owing to increasing government support and the presence of well-established players in the region.

Competitive Outlook

The leading companies are working to maximize the potential of iPSC therapy in a variety of developing applications, which is helping to drive market expansion. An important industry trend is the development of sophisticated infrastructure and platforms with the goal of industrializing proprietary iPSC-based applications. Players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Cellular Dynamics), Takara Bio Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc., Fate Therapeutics, Axol Bioscience Ltd., Cynata Therapeutics Limited, Ncardia, REPROCELL USA, Inc., ViaCyte, Inc., among others are some of the prominent market participants holding a key position in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the iPSC market report on the basis of derived cell, application, and region:

iPSC, Derived Cell Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Hepatocytes

Fibroblasts

Amniotic Cells

Cardiomyocytes

Others

iPSC, Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Manufacturing

Academic Research

Drug Development And Discover

Toxicity Screening

Regenerative Medicine

iPSC Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

