Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Global Market Report 2023-2028 - Key Market Drivers Include Use of iPSCs in Precision Medicine, Growing R&D in iPSCs and Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on the market side of iPSCs rather than the technical side. Different market segments for this emerging market are covered. For instance, product function-based market segments include molecular and cellular engineering, cellular reprogramming, cell culture, cell differentiation, and cell analysis. Application-based market segments include drug development and toxicity testing, academic research, and regenerative medicine. iPSC-derived cell type-based market segments include hepatocytes, neurons, cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and other cell types.

Other cell types are comprised of astrocytes, fibroblasts, and hematopoietic and progenitor cells, among other substances. Geographical-based market segments include the U.S., Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. The research and market trends are also analyzed by studying the funding, patent publications, and research publications in the field.

This report focuses on the market size and segmentation of iPSC products, including iPSC research and clinical products. The market for iPSC-related contract services is also discussed. iPSC research products are defined as all research tools, including iPSCs and various differentiated cells derived from iPSCs, various related assays and kits, culture media and medium components (e.g., serum, growth factors, inhibitors), antibodies, enzymes, and products that can be applied for the specific purpose of executing iPSC research. For this report, iPSC products do not cover stem cell research and clinical products that are broadly applicable to any stem cell type.

This report discusses key manufacturers, technologies, and factors influencing market demand, including the driving forces and limiting factors of the iPSC market's growth. Based on these facts and analysis, the market trends and sales for research and clinical applications are forecast through 2028.

One particular focus on the application of iPSCs was given to drug discovery and development, which includes pharmaco-toxicity screening, lead generation, target identification, and other preclinical studies; body-on-a-chip; and 3D disease modeling. Suppliers and manufacturers of iPSC-related products are discussed and analyzed based on their market shares, product types, and geography. An in-depth patent analysis and research funding analysis are also included to assess the overall direction of the iPSC market.

Detailed technologies such as those for generating iPSCs, differentiating iPSCs and controlling the differentiation, and large-scale manufacturing of iPSCs and their derivative cells under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance or xeno-free conditions are excluded from the study. They are beyond the scope of this report.

The induced pluripotent stem cell market has been analyzed for four main geographic regions: The U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The report will provide details with respect to induced pluripotent stem cells.

The Report Includes

34 data tables

An overview of the global market for induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)

Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2021 and 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028, including projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by reprogramming method, method, application, derived tissue cell type, species, product function, end use, and geographic region

Analysis of the market's dynamics, including drivers, restraints and opportunities, and the regulatory environments impacting the market

Assessment of R&D activity in the iPSC segment, as well as new developments and pipeline products

Information on the latest research activities, emerging technologies, and clinical trials

Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships

Profiles of the major players in the industry

Companies Profiled

Addgene

Allele Biotechnology And Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alstem

Applied Biological Materials

Applied Stemcell Inc.

ATCC

Axol Bioscience Ltd.

Bio-Techne Corp.

Bluerock Therapeutics

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cell Signaling Technology

Corning Inc.

Creative Bioarray?

Fate Therapeutics

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics

Genecopoeia Inc.

Gentarget Inc.

ID Pharma Co. Ltd.

Invivogen

Lonza Group Ltd.

Megakaryon Corp.

Merck

Ncardia

Newcells Biotech

Peprotech Inc.

Plasticell Ltd.

Promega Corp.

Promocell

Qiagen

Reprocell Inc.

Sciencell Research Laboratories

Stemcell Technologies?

System Biosciences Inc.

Takara Bio USA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Pluripotency Factors

Research and Therapeutic Significance

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growing Research and Development in iPSCs Increased Investment in the Biotechnology Industry Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Use of iPSCs in Precision Medicine



Chapter 5 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Applications

Academic Research

Pharmaco-toxicological Screening

Drug Discovery and Development

Disease Modeling

Tissue Engineering

Cell Therapy

Emerging Technologies

Chapter 6 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Segmentation and Forecast

Market Overview

Generation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Application-based Market Overview

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Product Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-derived Tissue Cell Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells and Their Derivative Cell Market, by Species

Major Suppliers and Manufacturers of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Products

Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-derived Cells, by Application

Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, by Product Function

Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, by End Use

Chapter 7 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Research Application Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Research Product Types

Major Players

Major Commercial Entities

Major Noncommercial Organizations

Market Shares and Projections

Chapter 8 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Types

Major Players

Market Shares and Projections

Chapter 9 Clinical Application Market Trend Analysis

Clinical Trials

Age-related Macular Degeneration

Ischemic Heart Disease

Parkinson's Disease

Graft-versus-host Disease (GvHD)

Spinal Cord Injuries

Corneal Repair

Cancer

Driving Forces

Limiting Factors

Technologies

Regulations

Market Acceptance

Clinical Efficiency

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions

Strategic Alliances

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3vsaw

