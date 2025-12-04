Induction Heating Market worth $879.5 million by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Induction Heating Market size is projected to grow from USD 616.8 million in 2025 to USD 879.5 million by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period.

An Induction Heating system is a core component in modern manufacturing environments, enabling controlled, efficient, and application-specific heating of metals, components, and materials across various industries. These systems convert electrical energy into thermal energy using technologies such as induction, infrared, resistance, or RF heating, delivering precise and repeatable heating cycles essential for forging, brazing, hardening, melting, shrink-fitting, and material processing. Induction Heating systems operate across different power levels and frequency ranges, allowing manufacturers to achieve the right balance of heating depth, speed, and energy efficiency needed for diverse production demands. As factories transition toward electric and automated production lines, Induction Heating technologies are becoming central to reducing carbon emissions, improving product quality, and minimizing operational costs compared to traditional fossil-fuel-based heating.

Induction Heating Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2021–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 616.8.08 million

USD 616.8.08 million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 879.5 million

USD 879.5 million CAGR (2025–2030): 7.4%

10–100 kW, by power, is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the power segment, the 10–100 kW segment dominates the market, as it supports a broad range of industrial applications, including automotive part hardening, forging, brazing, induction annealing, and medium-scale heat-treatment lines. This range offers the ideal balance of power, speed, and operational flexibility, making it the preferred choice for automotive, machinery, and general manufacturing units. Systems ranging from 10 kW to 100 kW are utilized for precision tasks in electronics, dental labs, tool rooms, and small-component heating, while high-power systems exceeding 100 kW serve heavy-duty applications in steel plants, foundries, large forging operations, and continuous manufacturing lines where deep and high-capacity heating is essential.

"By end user, the electronics & semiconductors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

The Induction Heating Market by end user highlights electronics & semiconductors as the fastest-growing segment, projected to register the highest CAGR. This strong growth is driven by the rapid global expansion of semiconductor fabrication, advanced packaging, and electronics manufacturing, all of which require highly precise, contamination-free, and energy-efficient heating processes. Applications such as wafer annealing, brazing of electronic components, bonding, solder reflow, diffusion, and thermal processing demand high-accuracy heating technologies, pushing manufacturers to adopt induction, infrared, and other advanced electric heating solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for industrial heating. Countries such as China and India are rapidly expanding their manufacturing capabilities, driving demand for modern, electric, and automated heating technologies. The region's strong metal processing sector, rising automotive production, and growing investments in electronics, semiconductors, and renewable energy component manufacturing significantly contribute to market growth. Additionally, increasing industrial automation, supportive government initiatives for clean energy transition, and the expansion of small and medium manufacturing enterprises accelerate the adoption of advanced Induction Heating systems. As APAC continues industrial modernization at a fast pace, it remains a major hub for both production and deployment of Induction Heating technologies, solidifying its position as the largest global market.

Top Companies in Induction Heating Industry:

Some of the major players in the Induction Heating Market are inTEST Corporation (US), Inductotherm Group (US), ENRX (Norway), and Park-Ohio Holdings Corporation (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, product launches, investments, partnerships, and expansions.

Inductotherm Group (US)

Inductotherm Group (US) is a global leader in induction heating and melting technologies, providing equipment for steel, foundry, forging, heat treating, and metalworking industries. The company operates through a network of over 40 companies in more than 50 locations, enabling a strong global reach and localized support. Their portfolio includes induction melting furnaces, heating systems, vacuum furnaces, and automated thermal processing solutions.

Inductotherm's core strength lies in its ability to deliver energy-efficient, high-precision, and highly customizable induction systems tailored to demanding industrial environments. The company focuses on delivering safer, cleaner, and faster heating processes while supporting digital controls, real-time monitoring, and advanced power supply systems. With robust R&D and engineering capabilities, Inductotherm drives innovation in high-frequency systems, advanced coil design, automated loading mechanisms, and power electronics.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp (US)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp (US) is one of the most established global suppliers of induction heating and melting solutions. The company delivers equipment, automation, and services for a wide range of industrial markets, including forging, heat treating, bar and billet heating, brazing, and metal melting applications.

With a heritage dating back decades, the company has built a strong reputation for durable equipment, advanced power electronics, and highly reliable induction heating systems. Their capabilities span engineering, system integration, installation, and aftermarket support. The company also offers coil repair services, induction service centers, and field engineering support across multiple continents.

The company's strategic focus includes continuous improvement in energy-efficient power supplies, high-performance coil designs, and advanced automation technologies that enable precise temperature control and improved process repeatability. The company maintains a global presence via manufacturing and service facilities in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, allowing it to support customers with fast turnaround and comprehensive lifecycle services. Their investments in R&D and system modernization have strengthened their position as a complete solutions provider in the Induction Heating Market.

