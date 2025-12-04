Stainless Steel Powder Market worth $1.04 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Stainless Steel Powder Market by Type (Austenitic, Martensitic, Duplex, Ferritic, Precipitation-Hardening), Manufacturing Process, Application (Powder Metallurgy, Metal Injection Molding, Additive Manufacturing, Other Processes), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', the global stainless steel powder market is expected to reach USD 1.04 billion by 2030 from USD 0.85 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2030.

Market Size Available for Years: 2023–2030

2025 Market Size: USD 0.85 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.04 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 4.2%

CAGR (2025–2030): 4.2%

Aluminum Metal Powder Market Trends & Insights:

The major driver of the stainless-steel powder market is the growing adoption of metal additive manufacturing. Demand is on the rise with automotive, aerospace, medical, and industrial OEMs moving toward lightweight geometries, precision components, and rapid prototyping. All these factors spur the demand for high-purity, gas-atomized stainless-steel powders that provide reliable flowability and high mechanical performance. Manufacturers are strengthening the driver further by expanding powder production capacity and enhancing atomization efficiency to cater to large-scale deployment of AM across global supply chains.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the stainless-steel powder market in terms of value.

By type, the austenitic stainless-steel powder is estimated to account for 59.9% share of the market, in terms of value.

By manufacturing process, water atomization is estimated to account for a 39.7% share of the market, in terms of value.

By application, the additive manufacturing segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, in terms of value.

By end-use industry, the automotive sector is projected to account for largest market share during forecast period.

Rising demand for high-performance, corrosion-resistant components in the automotive, aerospace, and industrial machinery sectors is driving the stainless-steel powder market. Increasing use of additive manufacturing and metal injection molding is increasing the usage of powders, while the increased demand for lightweight, durable, and precision-engineered components corresponds to the growing powder market. Innovations in duplex and precipitation-hardening stainless-steel powders themselves are promoting improved mechanical properties that are supporting the shift to advanced manufacturing technologies.

The duplex segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the stainless-steel powder market during the forecast period.

The highest CAGR is expected for the duplex stainless steel powder segment. It offers the best combination of high-strength properties and good corrosion resistance. These make it perfect for use in harsh applications involving chemical processing, oil & gas, and marine industries. This two-phase microstructure allows manufacturers to make light, stronger components while keeping performance intact in extreme environmental conditions. This can be attributed to growing applications in additive manufacturing and metal injection molding, where industries are in search of materials with combined mechanical robustness and resistance to aggressive environments.

The gas atomization gas segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the stainless-steel powder market during the forecast period.

Gas atomization is expected to register the highest CAGR in the stainless-steel powder market as it can produce uniform, high-quality spherical powders with excellent flowability and packing density. These properties are valuable in additive manufacturing and metal injection molding, where precision and uniformity of the powder are important. Gas atomization also offers superior control over powder composition and particle size, which enables the production of advanced stainless-steel grades, including duplex and precipitation-hardening powders, which are becoming more common in the automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to fast industrialization, growing automotive and aerospace manufacturing, and the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies. Significant investments in high-tech infrastructure and the rising demand for components with corrosion resistance and high strength are driving the market's growth in the region. In addition, countries like China, Japan, and India are becoming key production and consumption countries of stainless-steel powder, given the supportive government initiatives and increasing exports to the rest of the world.

Key Players

Prominent companies include Hoganas AB (Sweden), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Daido Steel Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan), Shijiazhuang Lide Powder Material Co., Ltd. (China), Carpenter Technology Corporation (US), EOS GmbH (Germany), Outokumpu (Finland), Ametek Inc. (US), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg ), INDO-MIM (India), Fushel (China), Centurion Material Innovation Inc. (China), GKN Powder Metallurgy (England), and Atlantic Equipment Engineers (US).

