Protect Against UV Damage & Soothe Sensitive Skin with Kiehl's

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for results that protect against sun damage while soothing sensitive skin? Kiehl's introduces the new Better Screen™ Miner-ALL UV Serum SPF 50+, a first-of-its-kind breathable and bendable mineral sunscreen serum suitable for sensitive and post-procedure skin.1

Kiehl's Better Screen Miner-ALL UV Serum SPF 50+ – $36 | 40ml – Kiehls.com | Sephora.com

Crafted with a Kiehl's twist, this non-comedogenic formula features an ultra-light texture with a breathable feel on the skin that instantly calms and soothes. While providing high-level broad-spectrum defense, Miner-ALL goes beyond traditional protection to actively reinforce and protect the skin moisture barrier over time. The result is a weightless, non-greasy finish that ensures comfort for even the most sensitive skin.

Our Apothecary Formula:2

SPF50+: Helps protect against collagen-damaging UV rays.

Helps protect against collagen-damaging UV rays. Nano-Array Mineral Filter Technology: With nano zinc oxide that disperses smoothly and helps reduce the white cast that zinc oxide can have.

With nano zinc oxide that disperses smoothly and helps reduce the white cast that zinc oxide can have. 40MG Cica Centella: Soothes skin by replenishing moisture and helps improve skin's moisture barrier.

Clinically Proven Results:3

Redness: In 1 week helps reduce the look of redness

In 1 week helps reduce the look of redness Skin Barrier: Reinforces the skin barrier in 1 hour

Reinforces the skin barrier in 1 hour Soothing: Instantly soothes with moisture

Consumer Back Results:4

97% agreed product blends seamlessly into skin

94% agreed skin looks calmed

94% agreed product is gentle on skin

94% agreed product feels lightweight on skin

Better Screen Miner-ALL™ UV Serum can be used alone or as a primer before makeup, leaving a seamless natural finish.

PR Contact:

Rachel Weinstock

[email protected]

1Non-ablative laser

2Based on 40ml size

3Based on expert grading in clinical study

4Based on consumer perception study



SOURCE Kiehl's Since 1851