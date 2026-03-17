Protect Against UV Damage & Soothe Sensitive Skin with Kiehl's

News provided byKiehl's Since 1851
Mar 17, 2026, 09:04 ET
NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for results that protect against sun damage while soothing sensitive skin? Kiehl's introduces the new Better Screen™ Miner-ALL UV Serum SPF 50+, a first-of-its-kind breathable and bendable mineral sunscreen serum suitable for sensitive and post-procedure skin.1
Crafted with a Kiehl's twist, this non-comedogenic formula features an ultra-light texture with a breathable feel on the skin that instantly calms and soothes. While providing high-level broad-spectrum defense, Miner-ALL goes beyond traditional protection to actively reinforce and protect the skin moisture barrier over time. The result is a weightless, non-greasy finish that ensures comfort for even the most sensitive skin.
Our Apothecary Formula:2
- SPF50+: Helps protect against collagen-damaging UV rays.
- Nano-Array Mineral Filter Technology: With nano zinc oxide that disperses smoothly and helps reduce the white cast that zinc oxide can have.
- 40MG Cica Centella: Soothes skin by replenishing moisture and helps improve skin's moisture barrier.
Clinically Proven Results:3
- Redness: In 1 week helps reduce the look of redness
- Skin Barrier: Reinforces the skin barrier in 1 hour
- Soothing: Instantly soothes with moisture
Consumer Back Results:4
- 97% agreed product blends seamlessly into skin
- 94% agreed skin looks calmed
- 94% agreed product is gentle on skin
- 94% agreed product feels lightweight on skin
Better Screen Miner-ALL™ UV Serum can be used alone or as a primer before makeup, leaving a seamless natural finish.
PR Contact:
Rachel Weinstock
[email protected]
1Non-ablative laser
2Based on 40ml size
3Based on expert grading in clinical study
4Based on consumer perception study
SOURCE Kiehl's Since 1851
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