Protect Against UV Damage & Soothe Sensitive Skin with Kiehl's

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Kiehl's Since 1851

Mar 17, 2026, 09:04 ET

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for results that protect against sun damage while soothing sensitive skin? Kiehl's introduces the new Better Screen Miner-ALL UV Serum SPF 50+, a first-of-its-kind breathable and bendable mineral sunscreen serum suitable for sensitive and post-procedure skin.1

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Kiehl's Better Screen Miner-ALL UV Serum SPF 50+ – $36 | 40ml – Kiehls.com | Sephora.com
Kiehl's Better Screen Miner-ALL UV Serum SPF 50+ – $36 | 40ml – Kiehls.com | Sephora.com

Crafted with a Kiehl's twist, this non-comedogenic formula features an ultra-light texture with a breathable feel on the skin that instantly calms and soothes. While providing high-level broad-spectrum defense, Miner-ALL goes beyond traditional protection to actively reinforce and protect the skin moisture barrier over time. The result is a weightless, non-greasy finish that ensures comfort for even the most sensitive skin. 

Our Apothecary Formula:2

  • SPF50+: Helps protect against collagen-damaging UV rays.
  • Nano-Array Mineral Filter Technology: With nano zinc oxide that disperses smoothly and helps reduce the white cast that zinc oxide can have.
  • 40MG Cica Centella: Soothes skin by replenishing moisture and helps improve skin's moisture barrier.

Clinically Proven Results:3

  • Redness: In 1 week helps reduce the look of redness
  • Skin Barrier: Reinforces the skin barrier in 1 hour
  • Soothing: Instantly soothes with moisture

Consumer Back Results:4

  • 97% agreed product blends seamlessly into skin
  • 94% agreed skin looks calmed
  • 94% agreed product is gentle on skin
  • 94% agreed product feels lightweight on skin

Better Screen Miner-ALL UV Serum can be used alone or as a primer before makeup, leaving a seamless natural finish.

PR Contact:
Rachel Weinstock
[email protected]

1Non-ablative laser
2Based on 40ml size
3Based on expert grading in clinical study
4Based on consumer perception study

SOURCE Kiehl's Since 1851

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