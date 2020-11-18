Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 - COVID-19 Outbreak Driving Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2019-2025.



The global industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years. One of the main factors driving the demand for hygiene solutions is the outbreak of the COVID-19, which has been designated a global pandemic by the WHO.



The rise in awareness of personal hygiene and the increased focus on a safe work environment has further propelled the demand for hygiene solutions worldwide. The market is witnessing the increased demand from the healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors.



Industrial & Institutional Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market Segmentation



The global Industrial & Institutional Disinfectants & Sanitizers market research report includes a detailed segmentation by distribution, product, composition, end-user, and geography. The sanitizer segment will grow at a staggering CAGR of over 16% during 2019-2025. Gel-based sanitizers are likely to witness maximum growth in industrial settings as they are highly effective in killing germs and viruses. Liquid-hand sanitizers perform quickly, while gel-based ones take some time to act.



Hence, workers involved in painting and oiling activities tend to prefer liquid-based over other sanitizer types. The increased consumer awareness of hygiene among workers and professionals has increased worldwide disinfectant demand considerably. The globally unprecedented rates of damage triggered by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic culminated in intensified demand for surface disinfectants.



Disinfectants & sanitizer products are primarily sold through a variety of distribution channels such as mass-market players, wholesale distributors, direct procurement. Dealers & distributors are key channels, which constitutes a close to 35% share in distributing the sanitizer products. Direct procurement boosts cost understanding and procedure outcomes and also impacts hospital pharmacies' procurement activities. Electronic procurement eliminates the expense of planning and processing inventory orders and invoices and allows purchasing processes to be closely connected to manufacturing structures. This process reduces the time-consuming and inefficient mistakes from manual data entry.



Ethyl alcohol-based hygiene solutions have witnessed high demand during the outbreak of COVID-19. This is because they are 40% more effective against the virus than normal solutions. Besides, the CDC advises hand hygiene solutions with the concentration of a minimum of 60% ethanol can make viruses, genetically linked and identical physical properties to COVID-19, inactivate. Isopropyl alcohol is the most widely employed as a sanitizing agent.



The global disinfectants and sanitizers market is expected to touch over $4.5 billion in 2020 because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the eruption of the pandemic, sanitizers have become a vital part of workplaces and government offices. People working in these places are frequently exposed to dirt, dust, rocks, comprising a wide variety of germs and infections. The healthcare sector has been one of the key contributors to the sanitizers and disinfection equipment market.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The global industrial & institutional (I&I) disinfectants & sanitizers market is currently highly fragmented with many local players in the market. 3M, Reckitt Benckiser, and GOJO Industries are the key leading vendors in the market. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors.



As global players would increase their footprint in the market, local vendors would be finding it increasingly difficult to compete with them. The competition will be based solely on features such as quality, quantity, innovation, and price. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, innovations, and M&As.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Historic Overview

7.2 Market Overview



8 Impact of Covid 19

8.1 COVID-19 Impact On I&I Disinfectant Market

8.1 Covid-19 Impact On Global Trade



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Rising Aging Population

9.2 Spike In Demand Across Industries Post Covid-19

9.3 Advancements In Technology & Product Innovation



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Increasing Patient Base Due To Rise In Various Diseases

10.2 Increased Chances Of Epidemics Or Pandemics

10.3 Rise In Number Of Healthcare-Associated Infections



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Adverse Effects Of Over-Utilization Of Hygiene Products

11.2 High Cost Due To Lesser Product Adoption

11.3 Development Of Alternative Technologies



12 Value Chain

12.1 Value Chain Overview



13 Market Landscape

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3 Institutional vs Industrial Demand

13.4 COVID-19 Impact On Hygiene Solutions Market

13.5 Expected Spike & Downfall In Demand

13.6 Supply Chain Analysis

13.7 Market By Geography

13.8 Market By Composition

13.9 Market By Product

13.10 Market By End User

13.11 Five Forces Analysis



14 Product

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Sanitizers

14.4 Disinfectants



15 End-Users

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Institutional

15.4 Healthcare

15.5 Food & Beverage Industry

15.6 Automotive & Aerospace

15.7 Laundry Care

15.8 Metal & Fabric Manufacturing

15.9 Hospitality

15.10 Others



16 Composition

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Ethyl Alcohol

16.4 Isopropyl Alcohol

16.5 Quats

16.6 Chlorine/Iodophor

16.7 Other Ingredients



17 Distribution Channel

17.1 Market Overview



18 Geography

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape



Prominent Vendors

The 3M Company

Company Ecolab

GOJO Industries

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Reckitt Benckiser Group

The Unilever Group

Vi-Jon

Other Prominent Vendors

B. Braun Melsungen

Bath & Body Works

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Beitai Daily Chemical

Best Sanitizers

BODE Chemie

Cantel Medical

Cardinal Health

CarrollCLEAN

Chattem

Christeyns Food Hygiene

Cleenol Group

CleanWell

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Deb Group

Diversey

Dreumex

Dynarex Corporation

EcoHydra Technologies

Edgewell Personal Care

Fisher Scientific

GAMA Healthcare

Henkel

Kimberly-Clark

Kinnos

Kutol Products Company

Linkwell Deutschland

Lion Corporation

Medline Industries

Metrex Research

Nice-Pak Products

Pal International

Parker Laboratories

Safetec of America

Sani Professional

Schulke & Mayr Company

S.C. Johnson & Son

Steris

Stryker

The Himalaya Drug Company

Unicharm

UPS Hygiene

Vectair Systems

Whiteley Corporation

Zoono Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f11a1k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

