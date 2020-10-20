Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8.3 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global industrial and institutional disinfectants and sanitizers market report.

The industrial and institutional disinfectants and sanitizers market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global I&I disinfectants & sanitizers market would realize an absolute growth of around 85% – a phenomenal leap of over $3 billion revenue between 2019 and 2025. In terms of revenue, the global sanitizer demand is expected to witness the CAGR over 16%. Buoyed by the growing demand for hand sanitizers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the market revenue will reach over $9 billion in 2020, registering YoY growth of over 600% from 2019. Registering a high growth accounting over CAGR of over 11%, the healthcare segment will contribute over $2 billion incremental revenue during 2019-2025. In terms of functional ingredient, the isopropyl alcohol-based products account highest CAGR of approximately 11% in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, distribution, composition, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 45 other vendors

Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market – Segmentation

Gel-based sanitizers are likely to witness maximum growth in industrial settings as they are highly effective in killing germs and viruses. Liquid-hand sanitizers perform quickly, while gel-based ones take some time to act. Hence, workers involved in painting and oiling activities tend to prefer liquid-based over other sanitizer types.

Disinfectants & sanitizer products are primarily sold through a variety of distribution channels such as mass-market players, wholesale distributors, direct procurement. Dealers & distributors are key channels, which constitutes a close to 35% share in distributing the sanitizer products.

Ethyl alcohol-based hygiene solutions have witnessed high demand during the outbreak of COVID-19. This is because they are 40% more effective against the virus than normal solutions. Besides, the CDC advises hand hygiene solutions with the concentration of a minimum of 60% ethanol can make viruses, genetically linked and identical physical properties to COVID-19, inactivate.

Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market by Distribution

Mass Market Players

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Wholesale Distributors/Stockists

Direct Procurement

Dealers & Distributors

Other Retail

Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market by Product

Sanitizers

Disinfectants

Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market by Composition

IPA-based

Ethyl Alcohol-based

Quats-based

Chlorine-based

Others

Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market by End-user

Institutional

Healthcare

F&B

Automotive & Aerospace

Laundry Care

Metal & Fabric Manufacturing

Others

Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market – Dynamics

The continuously rising patient base population to several severe diseases is one of the key factors driving the healthcare-associated market such as hygiene solutions since it can act as a tool to provide additional patient protection (prevent cross-contamination). Additionally, patient protection is a philosophy in healthcare that has evolved with the changing complexities in healthcare services and the subsequent rise in patient damage caused in healthcare facilities. It aims at avoiding the hazards, mistakes, and harm caused to patients during healthcare delivery. Continuous development is a pillar of the curriculum focused on learning from mistakes and side effects. However, millions of people sustain accidents or perish each year owing to inadequate and poor-quality healthcare services. Several health-related activities and threats are rising as major obstacles for patient protection, which substantially add to the cost of damage incurred due to inadequate treatment.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increased Chances of Epidemics or Pandemics

Rise in Number of Healthcare-associated Infections

Spike in Demand Across Industries Post COVID-19

Advancements in Technology & Product Innovation

Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market – Geography

North America accounted for the highest share of the hygiene solutions industry in recent years. The need for disinfectants in the North American market has been primarily driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increased prevalence of health-related diseases, stringent legislation, along with favorable government disinfection and sterilization policies in the region. In addition to this, with the increasing hygiene awareness among consumers, key vendors are engaged in offering broader formulating solutions that cater to their changing needs and preferences. The implementation of proper hygiene and sanitation facilities in various food processing plants, schools, grocery stores, restaurants, and hospitals, among others, is gaining traction, which is further anticipated to boost the sales of disinfectant products in the region.

Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Major Vendors

The 3M Company

Company Ecolab

GOJO Industries

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Reckitt Benckiser Group

The Unilever Group

Vi-Jon

