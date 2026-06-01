Industrial Acceptance Corp. - Media Notice

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Acceptance Corporation ("IAC") was the victim of a cybercrime that resulted in the unauthorized acquisition of personal information. On February 24, 2025, IAC became aware of unauthorized activity in its network. It launched an immediate investigation with the assistance of outside cybersecurity specialists. Ultimately, it determined that certain information was accessed and acquired. It commenced a detailed review of the files involved to understand the data potentially involved, whether those files contained personal information, and if so, to whom the data related. This review was completed on May 11, 2026. The information involved varied from person to person; however, it included date of birth, Social Security number, financial account or payment card number, and/or driver's license or other state identification number. IAC provided written notification to people whose data was involved on May 28, 2026. Substitute notice also was provided.

Although there is no evidence of misuse of any personal information for fraud or identity theft, individuals whose Social Security numbers were involved were offered credit monitoring services. Law enforcement also was notified.

Media inquiries may be directed at Joshua Mooney ([email protected]) and Helen Tang ([email protected]).

SOURCE Kennedys CMK LLP