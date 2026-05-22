Osage County District Court - Notice of Data Event

LYNDON, Kan., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Osage County District Court experienced a cyber incident during which certain information was taken by an unauthorized actor.

On August 8, 2025, the Osage County District Court of Kansas discovered a disruption to its computer network. It took immediate action to secure its systems and partnered with cyber incident response professionals to investigate the nature and scope of the incident.

As part of the investigation, the Osage County District Court learned that certain data was likely taken from the network by an unauthorized actor. The data includes court case files, the majority of which are publicly available online or using public kiosks in the courthouse.

More recently stored information is redacted to remove sensitive personal information before it is recorded and submitted to the courts. However, there are misdemeanor probation records, felony conviction and sentencing records, and certain court records from further back in time that are not redacted and could be contained within the data set.

Upon learning of this incident, the Osage County District Court partnered with cyber incident response professionals to investigate. It reported the incident to the relevant authorities. It is also reviewing existing security policies and protections already in place on the network and adopting additional security to safeguard against evolving threats moving forward.

The Osage County District Court of Kansas had no indication of any fraud or misuse related to personal information occurring because of this incident, but it encourages individuals potentially impacted by the incident to remain vigilant for signs of identity theft or fraud from any source. This includes reviewing credit reports and account statements for suspicious activity or errors, and promptly notifying their financial institution or the service provider.

The Osage County District Court has established a toll-free call center through TransUnion to answer questions about the incident and provide potentially impacted individuals with credit monitoring services.

An individual can verify their eligibility for monitoring services by contacting the TransUnion call center at 1-833-877-6332, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays.

More information and resources for potentially impacted individuals are online at www.franklincoks.org/971/Fourth-Judicial-District.

Media inquiries may be directed at Nicholas Jajko ([email protected]) and Alecsandra Dragus ([email protected]).

SOURCE Kennedys CMK LLP