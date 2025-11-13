Industrial AI Applied: IFS Showcases Real-World Impact of AI Through Industry-Specific Scenarios

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS expands ecosystem of Frontier AI, Robotics, Grid Tech and Business Advisory by forging new partnerships with leading AI tech companies Anthropic, 1X Technologies, Siemens and collaboration with Boston Dynamics

Industrial X Unleashed, New York, NY – November 13, 2025 – IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, is today showcasing the next wave of AI innovation, applied for Industry. At its marquee event, Industrial X Unleashed, taking place in Tribeca, New York, the company shared its vision, demonstrated specific applications of IFS.ai in action within an industrial setting, as well as unveiled partnerships through applied customer examples.

Opening the event, Mark Moffat, CEO of IFS said: "The opportunity to drive growth in our economy, as well as positively impact our society and planet using AI is now – but importantly, what will make a difference is applying AI in the industrial setting. The news headlines to date have been on the generic productivity benefits AI can provide to office-based workers, but IFS is uniquely positioned to deliver contextual and industry-specific AI to workers in the field. And that is where we will see the most impactful innovation and efficiency gains."

Driving growth in Industrial AI

IFS showcased partnerships with some of the fastest-growth AI companies looking for further expansion by applying their capabilities with IFS.ai to the hardcore industries that IFS serves including: Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Engineering & Construction, Manufacturing, Telco, and Transport. Examples from the following areas included:

Frontier AI Models : a partnership with Anthropic saw IFS Nexus Black launch Resolve, powered by Claude, as the first of many new IFS solutions that puts industry-specific AI directly into the hands of frontline workers to transform work and rapidly deliver value. Resolve enables customers to predict and prevent faults faster by interpreting multi-modal data such as video, audio, temperature and pressure, and complex schematics.

: a partnership with Anthropic saw IFS Nexus Black launch Resolve, powered by Claude, as the first of many new IFS solutions that puts industry-specific AI directly into the hands of frontline workers to transform work and rapidly deliver value. Resolve enables customers to predict and prevent faults faster by interpreting multi-modal data such as video, audio, temperature and pressure, and complex schematics. The scenario was demonstrated through a real-world customer use case, William Grant & Sons – the world's largest independent distiller. William Grant & Sons has worked with IFS Nexus Black and Anthropic to forward-deploy a field-worker productivity solution within weeks. This is already helping engineers anticipate and resolve maintenance issues before downtime occurs, improving asset reliability, reducing unplanned outages, and freeing teams to focus on higher-value production tasks.

Physical AI and Robotics: a collaboration with Boston Dynamics was used to demonstrate how physical AI and robotics can leverage IFS's industrial AI within a utility setting. Customer Eversource, New England's largest energy delivery company, spoke to the many scenarios being planned to improve efficiency and service to the 4.4million homes it serves. In addition, IFS's partnership with robotics manufacturer 1X Technologies was announced, opening the opportunity for 1X Technologies to take their humanoid robots into industrial settings.

a collaboration with Boston Dynamics was used to demonstrate how physical AI and robotics can leverage IFS's industrial AI within a utility setting. Customer Eversource, New England's largest energy delivery company, spoke to the many scenarios being planned to improve efficiency and service to the 4.4million homes it serves. In addition, IFS's partnership with robotics manufacturer 1X Technologies was announced, opening the opportunity for 1X Technologies to take their humanoid robots into industrial settings. Grid and Power: A partnership with Siemens Grid Software was announced, using IFS.ai to re-architect tomorrow's intelligent autonomous grid through asset investment planning and grid infrastructure upgrades.

R "Ray" Wang, Principal Analyst, Founder and Chairman, Constellation Research commented: "We are finally witnessing leadership in the category of Industrial AI. While frontier AI models and infrastructure platforms grab headlines, the critical missing piece has been the orchestration layer, the industrial operating system that embeds AI directly into mission-critical workflows."

He continued: "Customers seek deep domain expertise from their trusted AI partners, especially in manufacturing, utilities, aerospace, and energy. The AI Age isn't about adding AI features to legacy software. It's about architecting the control plane for the next generation of intelligent industrial operations where autonomous execution happens at scale, in real-time and achieving decision velocity for tangible business outcomes."

Additional speakers at the event included:

Mohamed Kande, PwC

Prasad Satyavolu, Accenture

Garvan Doyle, Anthropic

Dr. Merry Frayne, Boston Dynamics

Ranjit Bawa, Deloitte

Darryl Willis, Microsoft

Stephanie Woerner, MIT CISR

Dr. Sabine Erlinghagen, Siemens Grid Software

For more information about Industrial X Unleashed, visit www.industrialX.ai.

