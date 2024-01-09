Industrial Air Compressors Market Poised to Reach $51.8 Billion Globally by 2030 Amid Robust Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Air Compressors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With industrial innovation at the forefront, a dynamic shift is projected for the global Industrial Air Compressors market. As per a newly added comprehensive report, this market, which stood at an estimated $34.5 billion in 2022, is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% to reach a formidable $51.8 billion by the year 2030.

Significant Growth in Positive Displacement and Dynamic Displacement Segments

An analysis within this strategic business report highlights the Positive Displacement segment, expected to experience a sturdy growth rate of 5.5% CAGR and potentially achieve a market size of $30.9 billion by the close of the analysis period. The Dynamic Displacement segment is not far behind, with projections estimating a growth rate of 4.8% over the next eight years.

Spotlight on Regional Market Development

Geographically, the United States holds a substantial market valuation estimated at $8.5 billion in 2022. Conversely, China is emerging as a dominant growth frontier, where the Industrial Air Compressors market size is expected to reach $10.8 billion by 2030, progressing at a remarkable CAGR of 6.8%. Markets in Japan and Canada are also gaining traction, with forecasted CAGR's of 3.4% and 3.9%, respectively, during the period spanning 2022 to 2030. In the context of the European landscape, Germany is predicted to witness a CAGR of approximately 4.7%.

Economic Outlook and Competitive Landscape

The overarching economic climate continues to recuperate with promising GDP growth trajectories across several economies. Despite potential impediments, such as ongoing geopolitical tensions and persistent inflation in certain sectors, the resilience of global markets is beginning to emerge. Moreover, advances in leading-edge technologies are poised to catalyze new investment avenues, invigorating corporate spending and the global GDP.

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 187 Featured)

  • Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH
  • Ariel Corporation
  • Atlas Copco Group
  • BAUER COMP Holding GmbH
  • Danfoss A/S
  • Elgi Equipments Limited
  • FS-Curtis
  • Gardner Denver
  • Hanwha Power Systems CO., LTD.
  • Hitachi Ltd
  • Howden Group Ltd.
  • IHI Corporation
  • Ingersoll Rand
  • Kaeser Kompressoren
  • Kobe Steel, Ltd
  • Mayekawa Mfg. Co., LTD
  • Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Co., LTD.
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd
  • Parker Hannifin Corporation
  • Siemens AG
  • Sulzer Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fze2jd

