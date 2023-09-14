Industrial and Consumer Segments to Drive 6G Market, With Anticipated CAGR of 71.4%, Surpassing $294.7 Billion by 2040

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 6G Market: Emerging Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 6G market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections reaching a value of $679.6 billion by 2040, fueled by an extraordinary Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 68.6%. Starting from a base year of 2030, this report presents a comprehensive overview of the market, offering insights into expected revenue, market trends, and challenges.

The report delves into the intricate details of the global 6G market, analyzing trends and providing estimates for the period from 2031 to 2040. Revenue forecasts during this period are categorized by device, communication infrastructure, end-user, and region.

In the 6G era, we anticipate the seamless convergence of digital and physical realms, ushering in extraordinary sensory experiences. Intelligent information systems, coupled with formidable computational capabilities, will enhance human efficiency and revolutionize lifestyles, work culture, and environmental conservation. A 6G network operates in untapped radio frequencies and utilizes cognitive technologies like AI to offer low-latency, high-speed communication surpassing that of fifth-generation networks.

The burgeoning demand for advanced networks is expected to underpin the growth of the 6G market. The surge in internet usage has led to an exponential increase in data and information transmission through communication networks. 6G is expected to provide at least 20 times the wide-area capability of 5G. Additionally, the 6G user-experienced data rate is projected to exceed 1,000 Mbps, which is ten times faster than 5G. This allure has prompted numerous countries to invest significantly in the development of 6G technology. Several nations are launching initiatives and dedicating substantial resources to become leaders in this field. Furthermore, the need for high bandwidth to support the seamless operation of connected devices, combined with advancements in 6G technology offering higher speeds and nationwide coverage, is expected to drive market expansion in the coming years.

This comprehensive report segments the global 6G market by device, communication infrastructure (wireless and fixed), end-user, and region.

The industrial/commercial segment is poised to dominate the global 6G market, projected to reach a value of $2.1 billion by 2030 and an astonishing $330.1 billion by 2040. The consumer segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the highest growth, with a remarkable CAGR of 71.4%, surging to $294.7 billion by 2040 from $1.5 billion in 2030. The demand for 6G technology is anticipated to surge post the COVID-19 pandemic, with a continued emphasis on building robust communication infrastructure. Remote work is becoming the new norm, and as both industries and consumers increasingly rely on online interactions, the market is expected to see substantial growth, particularly in segments requiring high security and low-latency connectivity.

Companies Mentioned

Apple Inc.

At&T Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Lg Corp.

Nokia

Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson

Google LLC

Keysight Technologies

Ntt Docomo

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

T-Mobile Us, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group plc

Xiaomi Corp.

Zte Corp.

Report Highlights:

32 data tables and 38 additional tables

An in-depth overview and current analysis of the global 6G technology market

Analyses of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2030 (base year), estimates for 2031, and projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) through 2040

Insight into the future potential of the global 6G technology market and focus areas for segmenting the market into various sub-segments

Estimations of market size and revenue forecasts for the global 6G market in USD million values, with corresponding market share analysis based on device, communication infrastructure (wireless and fixed), end-user, and geographical region

Discussion of industry growth drivers, major technology challenges, and market demand projection for 6G technologies during the forecast period (2030-2040)

Comprehensive information on key factors influencing market progress, benefits, industry-specific challenges, growth trends, emerging technologies related to 6G networks and communication infrastructure, prospects, and contributions to overall market growth

Review of the most significant advancements in production technologies, with a focus on activities contributing to market growth over the next decade

Insights into the industry structure for 6G network technologies, competitive aspects of each product segment, increased R&D investments, market growth strategies, and pertinent patent analysis

Analysis of key patent grants in 6G technology, an understanding of the patent development status for key 6G communication technologies, and recently granted patents

Understanding ESG perspectives in the 6G market, with a focus on the impact of ESG factors on performance, current ESG status, consumer attitudes, and ESG practices within the 6G market

Identification of companies well-positioned to meet the surging global demand for 6G infrastructure through proprietary technologies, ongoing research activities, merger and acquisition (M&A) strategies, and venture fundings

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Addressing Goals for Economic Growth and Societal Sustainability

Capitalizing on the Latest Technology Advancements

Enabling Enhanced Experiences and New Categories of Use Cases

Higher Investments in R&D and Fast-Paced Growth in Telecommunications Industry

Market Challenges

Implementing Terahertz Communication

Excessive Power Consumption

Market Opportunities

Increasing Usage of Holography in the Communication Industry

Growing Adoption of Edge Computing and AI integrations

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Device

Overview

Mobile Devices

Networking Devices

Iot and Edge Computing Devices

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Communication Infrastructure

Overview

Wireless

Mobile Cellular

Mobile Broadband

Fixed

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user

Overview

Government

Industrial/Commercial

Consumer

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Sustainability in 6G Market: An Esg Perspective

Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7sopn2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets