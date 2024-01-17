Industrial Battery Manufacturer to Open U.S. Headquarters and Assembly Operation in Missouri

LIBERTY, Mo., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAB, an international manufacturer of industrial, SLI, and lithium-ion batteries, announced today that its first North American facility will be located in Liberty, Missouri.

"The selection of Missouri as the home of TAB USA's first North American facility reaffirms our state's strategic advantages for growing companies," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. "We have created a pro-business environment that provides stability for businesses as they enter the U.S. market or expand within it. Missouri stands ready to support the growth and success of TAB USA as it embarks on this exciting journey from its new U.S. headquarters."

"We are excited TAB USA selected our great state for their first footprint in North America." Post this

TAB USA is creating 50 jobs over the next five years at its new 66,700-square-foot facility.

"The new facility in Liberty will allow TAB increased capabilities for distribution throughout North America and access to a skilled local workforce," said Troy Livingston, CEO of TAB USA. "Whether in our vehicles or homes, batteries and electrical storage are an integral part of daily life, and TAB USA has the products our customers need to successfully power their lives and businesses."

"With a 60-year history of battery production, this establishment of our U.S. headquarters confirms our legacy as a leading global energy supplier," said Mag. Bogomir Auprih, Chairman of the Board of TAB. "The Kansas City region is an ideal hub, offering the positive business environment we need to achieve our goals."

The company noted the Kansas City region's central location and strong workforce as major factors in their selection.

"We are pleased to welcome TAB USA to Liberty as the company's first facility in North America and as its U.S. headquarters," said Mayor Greg Canuteson. "This major investment highlights Liberty's prime location for manufacturing and distribution throughout the United States and our City Council's dedication to fostering a welcoming business environment."

"TAB USA's selection of Liberty, Missouri, for its first North American facility underscores the strategic advantages of the Kansas City region as a leading industrial hub and major attractor of foreign direct investment," said Elli Bowen, Vice President of KC SmartPort, a strategic affiliate of the Kansas City Area Development Council. "Our region continues to attract companies looking to expand or invest in new operations in North America, thanks to prime access to transportation networks, an established talent pipeline and available Class A industrial product, and we're excited to see TAB USA join that growing list."

In addition to serving as TAB USA's headquarters, facility operations will also include industrial battery assembly, distribution, and sales.

"We're thrilled that an innovative, industry-leading employer like TAB USA has chosen our state as the location of its U.S. headquarters," said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. "TAB USA's decision is a testament to Missouri's ability to support businesses that are helping Missourians prosper. We're grateful to all our partners who made this exciting project possible and look forward to the positive impact it will have for Liberty and our state's economy."

"We have a very deliberate strategy to attract international companies to Missouri, and we are excited TAB USA selected our great state for their first footprint in North America," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "Missouri is well-suited for battery manufacturing, and TAB USA's decision to establish its U.S. headquarters here further solidifies our state's position as a leading location for battery manufacturers."

TAB USA will be located in the Liberty Heartland Logistics Center. The new facility is projected to open in Q2 of 2024.

About TAB

TAB creates durable, powerful and innovative batteries for the industrial and automotive sectors, producing a wide range of flooded lead-acid, VRLA AGM, VRLA Gel, SLI and lithium-ion batteries in facilities across the world. Its high-quality batteries are distributed throughout Europe, Asia, and North America.

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 33,000+ new jobs, $1.7 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $6.4 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, American Foods Group, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., James Hardie, Meta, Swift Prepared Foods, URBN, USDA, and Veterans United.

Media Contact: Janelle Higgins | [email protected] | 314.541.4911

SOURCE Missouri Partnership