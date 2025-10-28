Lambda Doubles Down on Midwest Expansion, To Build AI Factory in Kansas City, MO

Site in Kansas City, MO, to welcome new jobs and more than 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, with additional growth opportunities

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambda, the Superintelligence Cloud, today announced it is planning to transform an unoccupied 2009-built facility in Kansas City, Missouri, into a state-of-the-art AI Factory.

This Kansas City deployment is part of Lambda's mission to build the infrastructure backbone for the Superintelligence era. Under the agreement, Lambda is planning to develop and operate the facility as the sole tenant. The site is expected to launch in early 2026 with 24MW of capacity, and the potential to scale up to more than 100MW in the future.

"Missouri is proud to welcome Lambda as they create new, high-quality jobs and strengthen our state's technology and innovation ecosystem," said Governor Mike Kehoe. "Their decision to grow here demonstrates the confidence that leading companies have in our people, our infrastructure, and our pro-business environment. It's been said that AI is the space race of our time, and we must win. Data centers are the future and critical to our continued ability to drive technological innovation, strengthen our economy, and safeguard our national security interests. Partnerships like this ensure Missouri remains at the forefront of America's winning strategy."

"Our Kansas City development perfectly embodies Lambda's strategy: a prime location for our customers, an accelerated deployment timeline, and an unwavering commitment to on-time delivery," said Ken Patchett, VP of Datacenter Infrastructure at Lambda. "We believe this success stems from completely rethinking how AI factories should be built and operated."

Building big, shipping fast

When the facility launches in early 2026, it will initially feature more than 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs—a footprint expected to double over time. The supercomputer is dedicated to a single Lambda customer for large-scale AI training and inference, under a multi-year agreement.

"Today in Kansas City, we are building the infrastructure to capitalize on AI's boom," said Mayor Quinton Lucas. "An investment of this scale in the Northland highlights our city's strength in technology, innovation, and job creation, and brings an empty asset back to life through creative reuse."

"This investment from Lambda showcases the Kansas City region's ability to creatively reimagine assets and attract transformative investment," said Tim Cowden, President and CEO, Kansas City Area Development Council. "Data centers are critical to powering the innovation economy, and Kansas City wields the strength of infrastructure, reliable power, and a deep IT talent pool that continues to draw leading technology companies to the region."

The project enables Lambda to repurpose unused power and transform a formerly advanced data center into an AI-ready, future-proofed facility. The initial phase of the project is expected to include upwards of half a billion dollars and several employees and contracted staff working directly on site and maintaining the extensive equipment and machinery. Future phases at the site are still being evaluated and discussed with local partners.

"Lambda's investment in the Kansas City area emphasizes our state's growing strength in technology and innovation," said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. "DED is proud to support future-focused projects like this that enhance our workforce, drive sustainable growth across the region, and create opportunities for Missourians to prosper."

"Choosing Kansas City, Missouri, for a next-generation AI data center sends a clear message: Missouri is the tech leader in the center of the country," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "We applaud Lambda for building an AI factory in the heart of the U.S. This is a generational investment that will expand opportunity for Missourians and accelerate the digital economy."

This project was made through many local partners in Kansas City including the State of Missouri, Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri Partnership, Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC), Platte County EDC, City of Kansas City, Mo., Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, Mo., Port KC, Evergy, Spire, KC Tech Council, Russell, Henderson Engineers, U.S. Engineering, and Capital Electric.

About Lambda

Lambda, The Superintelligence Cloud, builds gigawatt-scale AI factories for training and inference. From prototyping to serving billions of users in production, we build the underlying infrastructure that powers AI. Lambda was founded in 2012 by published AI engineers.

Lambda's mission is to make compute as ubiquitous as electricity and give everyone in America the power of superintelligence. One person, One GPU.

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 35,400+ new jobs, $1.8 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $8.4 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, American Foods Group, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., Google, James Hardie, Meta, Swift Prepared Foods, URBN, USDA, and Veterans United.

