Industrial Centrifuge Market worth $9.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Industrial Centrifuge Market by Type (Sediment, Clarifier, Decanter, Disc, Filter, Basket, Screen), Operation (Batch, Continuous), Design (Horizontal, Vertical), End User (Chemical, Power, Food, Wastewater, Pharmaceutical, Paper) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Industrial Centrifuge Market is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025.

The increasing demand for centrifuges in process industries and the rising need for wastewater management solutions are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost of centrifuges is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Sedimentation centrifuges to dominated the industrial centrifuge market in 2019

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into sedimentation centrifuges and filtering centrifuges. In 2019, the sedimentation centrifuge segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The wide range of industrial applications, the ability to achieve high speeds, increase in oil and gas explorations, and the rising need for wastewater treatment are the major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Clarifier segment accounted for the largest share of the sedimentation centrifuge market, by type, in 2019

On the basis of type, the sedimentation centrifuge market is segmented into clarifiers/thickeners, decanter centrifuges, disk stack centrifuges, hydrocyclones, and other sedimentation centrifuges. In 2019, the clarifier/thickener segment accounted for the largest share of the sedimentation centrifuges market. These centrifuges are used in a number of industries, including wastewater treatment, mining, power, beverages, food processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and chemicals.

North America is the largest regional market for industrial centrifuge in 2019

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market, followed by Europe. The high demand for crude oil, a large number of shale oil and gas drilling activities, government initiatives to manage wastewater, flourishing food processing industry, technological advancements, and government support for the development of innovative centrifugation systems are the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Prominent players in the industrial centrifuge market are ANDRITZ AG (Austria), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK), FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark), Schlumberger Limited (US), Ferrum AG (Switzerland), Flottweg SE (Germany), SIEBTECHNIK TEMA (Germany), HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi - MAIP S.p.A. (Italy), SPX Flow Inc. (US), HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey), Elgin Separation Solutions (US), Comi Polaris Systems, Inc. (US), Dedert Corporation (US), US Centrifuge Systems (US), B&P Littleford (US), and Pneumatic Scale Angelus (US).

