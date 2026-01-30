Veterinary Orthopedics Market worth $0.86 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Veterinary Orthopedics Market is projected to grow from about USD 0.57 billion in 2026 to USD 0.86 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Veterinary Orthopedics Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.57 billion

USD 0.57 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.86 billion

USD 0.86 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 8.5%

Veterinary Orthopedics Trends & Insights:

The consumables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2%.

The metallic segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of 79.0% in 2025.

The North American veterinary orthopedics market accounted for a share of 43.6% in 2025.

Advancements in veterinary orthopedics are largely driven by technological innovations, significantly impacting the market for veterinary orthopedic care. These innovations enhance the efficiency and accuracy of surgical procedures, leading to improved implant stability and security, as well as better post-procedure patient outcomes. Developments in implant designs and biomaterials enable veterinarians to treat conditions such as joint and musculoskeletal degeneration in pets and other companion animals with greater accuracy and precision.

Product-level innovations have remained a significant driver of market growth. For instance, in February 2025, Orthomed launched a new product, NXP, a next-generation intramedullary pin designed to facilitate veterinary orthopedic surgery, particularly for long-bone fracture repairs. The Nexus Pin offers optimal fracture positioning, enhancement of rotational stability, and prevention of migration, effectively integrating with current veterinary surgical practices with ease and simplicity. It is particularly effective for treating complex fractures in large bones, such as the tibia, femur, and humerus, in dogs. This innovation addresses major challenges in current intramedullary veterinary surgical methods. Overall, these advancements highlight a trend in veterinary practices toward procedure-specific and simplified solutions that enable veterinarians to achieve consistent results in orthopedics.

By material, the metallic segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

In the veterinary orthopedics market, the metallic segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025. This dominance is primarily because of their enhanced mechanical strength and clinical efficacy. Materials such as stainless steel and titanium alloys are most commonly used for fracture fixation, joint stabilization, and reconstructive procedures because of their inherent ability to support and stabilize joints. Strong surgeon familiarity and easy access to standardized implant systems have contributed immensely to maintaining a leadership role for metallic orthopedic implants in veterinary medicine, despite an ever-growing interest in other biomaterials.

By product, the consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The consumables segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market for veterinary orthopedic products, driven by rising orthopedic procedures and the consumable nature of these products, including sutures, bone graft materials, and orthobiologics. Furthermore, the focus on infection control and operating room efficiency is encouraging veterinary hospitals and clinics to adopt single-use, procedure-specific consumable products. Also, advances in minimally invasive orthopedic procedures, often involving the use of procedure-specific disposable components, are expected to drive demand for consumables.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary orthopedics market. This is attributed to the presence of a large number of domestic animals and a strong tendency among pet owners to spend on premium, complex surgical solutions. Moreover, North America boasts an established veterinary healthcare and infrastructure system, with more specialty veterinary hospitals and referral practices equipped to undertake complex orthopedic procedures and surgery. Additionally, it is backed by easy access to pet insurance, the adoption of recent technologies and innovations in manufacturing, and education programs, making it a leader in the veterinary orthopedics market worldwide.

Top Companies in Veterinary Orthopedics Market:

The Top Companies in Veterinary Orthopedics Market include Movora (Switzerland), Arthrex, Inc. (US), DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson) (US), Securos Surgical (Cencora Inc.) (US), Orthomed (UK) Ltd. (UK), B. Braun Medical Industries SDN. BHD. (Germany), Veterinary Instrumentation (UK), Antech Diagnostics (US), Rita Leibinger GmbH (Germany), and BlueSAO Co., Ltd. (UK), among others.

