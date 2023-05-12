Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from End-use Industries Post COVID-19 Pandemic Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market by Ingredient (Surfactants, Solvents, Chelating Agents), Product (General & Medical Cleaning), Application (Manufacturing & Commercial Offices, Healthcare, Retail & Food Service), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial cleaning chemicals market is projected to grow from USD 53.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 67.0 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Industrial cleaning chemicals are widely used in the institutional, food, automotive & aerospace, and medical sectors.

It consists of surfactants, solvents, chelating agents, pH regulators, solubilizers/hydrotropes, enzymes, and others. These industrial cleaning chemicals reduce downtime, increase productivity, increase equipment lifespan, and avoid contamination-related concerns.

Surfactants segment is expected to be the largest market in the industrial cleaning chemicals market

Surfactants are the most broadly used ingredients, which are utilized in many cleaning formulations. This is attributed to the strong awareness about hygiene and the demand for dirt-free, germ-free, and hygienic working space post-COVID-19 pandemic is rising the use of surfactants in many applications. Moreover, the surfactants segment is projected to be the second fastest growing market in industrial cleaning chemicals during the forecast period.

General & medical device cleaning segment is projected to be the fastest growing market in the industrial cleaning chemicals

The growth of the general & medical device cleaning segment in the industrial cleaning chemicals market is attributed to extensive usage in the cleaning of floors, medical equipment, glass surfaces, sanitary wares, carpets, and for maintaining basic hygiene in healthcare premises and work. Increasing hygiene-related concerns and workplace cleanliness initiatives is one of the major factors driving the market.

Healthcare segment is expected to be the largest market in the industrial cleaning chemicals market

The growth of the healthcare segment in the industrial cleaning chemicals market is attributed to the high consumption of industrial cleaning chemicals in healthcare institutions and many hospitals. The focus of healthcare cleaning procedures are to keep equipment and instruments sterile and clean, minimize cross-contamination, prolong their working life, and reduce medical waste. Moreover, the healthcare segment is projected to be the second fastest growing market in industrial cleaning chemicals during the forecast period.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the industrial cleaning chemicals market

The growth in the region is attributed to the workplace hygiene initiatives and rising concern about a healthier environment in manufacturing & commercial offices, healthcare, and retail & food service applications fuel the industrial cleaning chemicals market in North America. The strong foothold of the industrial cleaning chemicals manufacturers is driving the market in North America. Moreover, North America held the largest market share in the industrial cleaning chemicals market in 2022.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand from End-use Industries Post COVID-19 Pandemic

Workplace Hygiene Initiatives

Increased Concern About Enabling a Healthier Environment

Restraints

Government & Environmental Regulations

Opportunities

Green & Bio-based Industrial Cleaning Chemicals

Use of Enzymes in Detergent Products Chemicals

Challenges

Lengthy Authorization for Biocidal Products

Reduced Production Capacity and Lack of Workforce in the Industrial Cleaning Sector

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Ingredient Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Surfactants

7.2.1 Surfactants Widely Used in General Cleaners

7.2.2 Anionic Surfactants

7.2.3 Nonionic Surfactants

7.2.4 Cationic Surfactants

7.2.5 Amphoteric Surfactants

7.3 Solvents

7.3.1 Demand from Metal Cleaning to Drive the Solvents Market

7.4 Chelating Agents

7.4.1 High-Performance of Chelating Agents in Hard Water to Drive the Market

7.5 Ph Regulators

7.5.1 Demand from Commercial Laundry to Drive the Market for Ph Regulators

7.6 Solubilizers/Hydrotropes

7.6.1 Demand from High-Temperature Applications to Drive the Market

7.7 Enzymes

7.7.1 Demand from Low-Temperature Cleaning Applications to Drive the Market

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Supporting Function in Cleaning Formulation to Drive the Market

8 Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 General & Medical Device Cleaning

8.2.1 Demand for Cleaning in Industrial and Institutional Sectors Will Drive the Market for the Segment

8.2.2 Floor Care

8.2.3 Carpet Care

8.3 Metal Cleaners

8.3.1 Rising Demand for Aqueous Cleaning of Metals Drives the Market

8.4 Disinfectants

8.4.1 Demand from Healthcare Applications Will Drive Market for Disinfectants

8.5 Commercial Laundry

8.5.1 Demand from Healthcare & Hospitality Drives the Market

8.6 Dish Washing

8.6.1 Demand from Food Service and Hotel Industry Drives the Market for Dish Washing

8.7 Oven & Grill Cleaners

8.7.1 Repeated Use of Ph Regulator in the Food Industry Drives the Market for Oven & Grill Cleaners

8.8 Food Cleaners

8.8.1 Extensive Use of Wetting Agents in the Food Industry Drives the Market for Food Cleaners

8.9 Dairy Cleaners

8.9.1 Maintaining the Highest Quality and Hygiene Standards Drives the Market for Dairy Cleaners

9 Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manufacturing & Commercial Offices

9.2.1 Rising Industrialization in Developing Nations Driving the Market

9.2.2 Manufacturing & Commercial Offices: Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Region

9.3 Healthcare

9.3.1 Increased Healthcare Expenditure Will Create Favorable Conditions for Market Growth

9.3.2 Healthcare: Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Region

9.4 Retail & Food Service

9.4.1 Enzymatic Cleaning Processes to Drive Market in Retail & Food Service Application

9.4.2 Retail Food & Service: Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Region

9.5 Hospitality

9.5.1 Anticipated Growth in Tourism Sector Post-COVID-19 Pandemic to Drive the Market

9.5.2 Hospitality: Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Region

9.6 Automotive & Aerospace

9.6.1 Regular Interval of Cleaning in the Aerospace Industry Drives the Market

9.6.2 Automotive & Aerospace: Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Region

9.7 Food Processing

9.7.1 Need for Hygiene & Bio-based Products Will Drive the Market in Food Processing

9.7.2 Food Processing: Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Region

9.8 Others

9.8.1 High Demand for Surfactants in Ultrasonic Cleaning Drives the Market

9.8.2 Other Applications: Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Region

10 Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Adjacent & Related Markets

14 Appendix

