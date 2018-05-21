Industrial Control Transformers 2018-2023: Global Market Analysis by Phase, Power Rating, End-User, and Region

The industrial control transformer market is projected to grow from USD 809.2 million in 2018 to USD 1,039.8 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.14%, from 2018 to 2023.



Increased usage of industrial control transformers across major industries, booming power sector and augmented power generation capacities worldwide, and need to reduce equipment failure caused by frequent voltage spikes are driving the industrial control transformer market across the world.



On the contrary, stagnant growth of the oil & gas industry; a slowdown in the mining industry in Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa; dependency of other devices for voltage regulation, and gray market providing low-quality & cheap substitute products could hinder the market growth to certain extent.



As per the World Steel Organization statistics, the steel output grew from 1,560 million tons in 2012 to 1,630 million tons in 2016. Industrial control transformers in steel manufacturing regulate voltage in various processes such as a furnace for heating the steel and for cooling the rolled steel. In the mining industry, industrial control transformers have a wide application in compressors, motors, mills, drills, and cranes, which are used for machines that require a relatively large amount of force.



Asia Pacific is the fastest growing industrial control transformer market during the forecast period due to the need for power infrastructure construction, mostly in China and India along with a rising concern for safety in electrical equipment, the need for industrial control transformers has increased considerably to prevent the equipment from any accidents.



The leading players in the industrial control transformer market are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Schneider (France), GE (US), Hubbell (US), Emerson (US), and Rockwell (US).

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Need to Reduce Equipment Failure Caused by Frequent Voltage Spikes

Booming Power Sector and Augmented Power Generation Capacities Worldwide

Increased Usage of Industrial Control Transformers Across Major Industries

Restraints

Stagnant Growth of the Oil & Gas Industry

Slowdown in the Mining Industry in Asia Pacific , South America , and Africa

Opportunities

Changing the Face of the Middle East Manufacturing Industry

Aging Power Infrastructure

Growing Robotics Technology

Challenges

Dependent on Other Devices for Voltage Regulation

Gray Market Providing Low-Quality & Inexpensive Products

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Research Data

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.5 Research Limitations

2.6 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Control Transformer Market During the Forecast Period

4.2 Industrial Control Transformer Market, By Country

4.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Control Transformer Market, By End-User & Country

4.4 Industrial Control Transformer Market, By Phase

4.5 Industrial Control Transformer Market, By Power Rating

4.6 Industrial Control Transformer Market, By End-User



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Drivers

5.4 Restraints

5.5 Opportunities

5.6 Challenges



6 Industrial Control Transformer Market, By Power Rating

6.1 Introduction

6.2 25-500 VA

6.3 500-1,000 VA

6.4 1,000-1,500 VA

6.5 Above 1,500 VA



7 Industrial Control Transformer Market, By Phase

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Three-Phase

7.3 Single-Phase



8 Industrial Control Transformer Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Power Generation

8.3 Oil & Gas

8.4 Chemical

8.5 Metal & Mining

8.6 Others



9 Industrial Control Transformer Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 North America

9.4 Europe

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking of Players

10.3 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Benchmarking

11.2 ABB

11.3 Eaton

11.4 Siemens

11.5 GE

11.6 Schneider Electric

11.7 Hubbell

11.8 Emerson Electric Co.

11.9 Rockwell Automation

11.10 Electric Hammond Power Solutions (HPS)

11.11 Broadman Transformers

11.12 Dongan Electric Manufacturing Co.

11.13 MCI Transformers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mpmkxz/industrial?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-control-transformers-2018-2023-global-market-analysis-by-phase-power-rating-end-user-and-region-300651925.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

