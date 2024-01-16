Industrial Defender Announces Strategic Technology Partnership with Dragos to Secure Critical Operations

News provided by

Industrial Defender

16 Jan, 2024, 11:33 ET

Collaboration between the two leaders will take situational awareness of operational risks to the next level in OT security

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Defender today announced a strategic technology partnership with Dragos. The collaboration between these leaders in operational technology (OT) cybersecurity integrates their respective platform capabilities, representing a major move towards combining their leading strengths to enhance outcomes for OT operators.

The partnership is centered around the shared goal of enhancing the security and resilience of critical infrastructure and manufacturing facilities. The intent of this collaboration is to bring together the unique strengths of both Industrial Defender and Dragos. Dragos provides leading capabilities in network monitoring, advanced threat detection, response, and recovery capabilities. Industrial Defender complements this with its strengths in asset-level data gathering, configuration management, change detection, and compliance status. The synergy of these capabilities ensures a more robust and nuanced understanding of the OT security landscape, providing an essential boost to the situational awareness of their joint customers.

"In today's complex cybersecurity landscape, collaboration is exactly what the industry deserves from its vendors," said Jay Williams, CEO of Industrial Defender. "Our partnership with Dragos, a renowned industry leader, is pivotal in our mission to defend against escalating cyber threats targeting operational technology. By joining forces, we aim to leverage our combined strengths, offering a more comprehensive view of both network-level and asset-level security. This ensures our customers attain the highest level of situational awareness and protection in their operational environments."

"Industrial Defender's longstanding expertise in ICS/OT security is well-recognized in operational environments," said Matt Cowell, Global VP of Business Development, Dragos. "We are thrilled to partner with them to bring holistic and robust solutions to OT security teams. Our complementary methods and respective strengths foster an even more integrated approach to managing the various layers of security throughout the OT operational environment. This partnership signifies our mutual commitment to securing the industrial worlds and protecting critical infrastructure effectively."

For more information about the partnership: www.industrialdefender.com/partners/dragos

For more information on Industrial Defender: www.industrialdefender.com

For more information on Dragos: www.dragos.com

About Industrial Defender 

Industrial Defender is the single best source of OT asset data. For more than decade, Industrial Defender has been solving the challenge of safely collecting, monitoring, and managing OT asset data at scale, while providing cross-functional teams with a unified view of security. Our mission is to protect our customers' reputations and competitive edge as the cyber-physical landscape evolves. U.S. based and established in 2006, we have built a reputation as trusted cybersecurity and compliance partners to the largest industrial and critical infrastructure operators in the world. Learn more at www.industrialdefender.com

SOURCE Industrial Defender

Also from this source

Industrial Defender Appoints OT Cybersecurity Veteran Patrick Miller as Strategic Technical Advisor

Industrial Defender Appoints OT Cybersecurity Veteran Patrick Miller as Strategic Technical Advisor

Industrial Defender, the leading provider of OT asset data and cybersecurity solutions for industrial organizations, announces the appointment of...
Industrial Defender Joins the E-ISAC Vendor Affiliate Program

Industrial Defender Joins the E-ISAC Vendor Affiliate Program

Industrial Defender, a pioneering leader in operational technology (OT) security and compliance, is proud to announce its new affiliation with the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.