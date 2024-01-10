Industrial Defender Appoints OT Cybersecurity Veteran Patrick Miller as Strategic Technical Advisor

Miller's extensive work in the energy sector will influence Industrial Defender's next generation of security and compliance solutions.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Defender, the leading provider of OT asset data and cybersecurity solutions for industrial organizations, announces the appointment of Patrick Miller as Strategic Technical Advisor. With over 35 years of experience in IT/OT security and regulatory compliance, and extensive expertise with NERC CIP, Miller's role will be pivotal in guiding the company's technical direction and product strategy serving electric power utilities.

Miller's career encompasses various influential roles across the energy industry, from overseeing ICS cybersecurity and NERC CIP compliance at electric power utilities to leading audits and investigations at the Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC), a regional entity of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC). He is also the founder of EnergySec, where he played a pivotal role in supporting the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) in launching the National Electric Sector Cybersecurity Organization (NESCO). Today he is CEO and owner of ICS and OT security consulting firm Ampere Industrial Security.

"Patrick's unparalleled expertise in NERC CIP and vast experience in the energy sector make him an invaluable addition to Industrial Defender as our new advisor," said Jay Williams, CEO of industrial defender. "His technical insight and regulatory knowledge will significantly enhance our ability to deliver advanced cybersecurity and compliance solutions tailored for the complex and evolving needs of the energy sector."

Miller added: "I am excited to join Industrial Defender, a pioneer and long-standing leader in OT cybersecurity. I look forward to partnering with them in their continued success supporting electric utilities, which they've done for almost two decades, since the earliest days of ICS security. Together we'll work to advance Industrial Defender's capabilities in alignment with emerging industry needs and the evolving regulatory landscape, executing on our vision for a more secure and resilient power grid."

Miller joins Joy Ditto, who was also recently announced as a Strategic Advisor, in bolstering Industrial Defender's innovation and excellence. With Miller's emphasis on technical guidance and Ditto's expertise in policy and government relations, this synergy promises to significantly benefit Industrial Defender's large and growing base of electric utility users.

For more information on Industrial Defender, please visit https://www.industrialdefender.com.

For more information about Patrick Miller and Ampere Industrial Security, please visit: https://www.amperesec.com.

About Industrial Defender

Industrial Defender is the single best source of OT asset data. For more than decade, Industrial Defender has been solving the challenge of safely collecting, monitoring, and managing OT asset data at scale, while providing cross-functional teams with a unified view of security. Our mission is to protect our customers' reputations and competitive edge as the cyber-physical landscape evolves. U.S. based and established in 2006, we have built a reputation as trusted cybersecurity and compliance partners to the largest industrial and critical infrastructure operators in the world. Learn more at www.industrialdefender.com .

SOURCE Industrial Defender