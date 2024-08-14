The BGL Industrials Insider

CLEVELAND, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial distributors continue to acquire and expand, with certain end markets growing faster than others, according to a new industry report released by the Industrial Distribution investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

Download and read the BGL Industrials Insider—Industrial Distribution M&A Landscape Evolving in 2024: https://bit.ly/bglIndDistributionAugustInsider

"The Industrial Distribution market remains attractive to buyers and investors," said Kevin Sargent, Managing Director and lead banker for the Industrial Distribution investment banking team at BGL. "Solid fundamentals and high business fragmentation are continuing to fuel consolidation as distributors seek growth, diversification, and greater scale, and capital providers seek to deploy capital."

The report examines key demand drivers in current growth markets seeing an uptick in M&A activity, including water and wastewater, power and electrical, industrial controls and automation, and aerospace and defense while general industrial end markets await the next wave of demand.

Key takeaways include:

The key growth sectors benefiting from investments to repair, upgrade, and expand aging infrastructure.





Where corporate and private equity buyers, investors, and lenders will seek to deploy capital in 2024.





The factors that are expected to spur growth and M&A activity in currently more stagnant general industrial end markets





The role artificial intelligence is expected to play as adoption increases, processes become more refined, and results become more impactful

BGL's Industrials Group has extensive global transaction experience and domain knowledge across industrial distribution end markets. Our emphasis is on providing investment banking advisory services to middle-market companies that offer unique value propositions to their customers and exclusive product and service offerings.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

