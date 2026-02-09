BGL Announces the Merger of Vecta Environmental Services and EnviroVac

Transaction expands capabilities and strengthens national footprint in environmental and industrial services

CLEVELAND, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the merger of Vecta Environmental Services (Vecta), a leading regional provider of specialized industrial services, with EnviroVac, a provider of environmental, industrial, and infrastructure solutions. BGL's Facility & Field Services investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Vecta in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Gonzales, Louisiana, Vecta provides specialized services supporting maintenance and turnaround activity of customers across industrial and utility end markets throughout the Gulf Coast and southeastern United States. Vecta offers a full suite of mission-critical in-plant industrial services, including hydroblasting, vacuum truck, tank cleaning, Hydroexcavation, chemical cleaning, waste management, and insulation & scaffolding services with capabilities to service customers nationwide.

Headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, EnviroVac is a leading provider of environmental, industrial, and infrastructure services, delivering safe, reliable, and high-quality solutions to customers nationwide. EnviroVac supports complex projects across a wide range of industries with a strong focus on safety, operational excellence, and customer service.

Transaction Details

The merger establishes a platform with a strengthened geographic footprint extending from the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast across the Southeastern United States, with the opportunity to expand upon proven successes of servicing customers nationwide. The combined platform will also be able to leverage highly complementary industrial service capabilities and shared values aligned with safety, quality, and operational excellence to better serve new and existing customers nationwide.

To learn more about BGL's recent transaction in industrial services M&A, visit our Transactions page.

