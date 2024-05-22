Industrial Encoder Market size is set to grow by USD 1.28 billion from 2024-2028, Growing demand for material handling systems boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial encoder market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.28 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.62% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Encoder Market 2024-2028

Industrial Encoder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.62% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Key companies profiled Baumer Holding AG, FAULHABER GROUP, Fortive Corp., Hans Turck GmbH and Co. KG, DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, ifm electronic gmbh, maxon motor AG, OMRON Corp., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Renishaw Plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sensata Technologies Inc., and SIKO GmbH

Market Driver

Material handling involves moving, storing, and controlling materials in industries like aerospace, automotive, and food. Industrial encoders in motion control systems ensure accuracy and productivity. They aid in motor feedback, conveying, and positioning, crucial for tasks like manufacturing automobiles. Encoders reduce machine errors, ensuring components are placed precisely, enhancing workflow and process control.

Their use meets the high productivity demands of industries by facilitating heavy feeding tasks and machine tool fabrication. The market for material handling systems, fueled by encoder benefits, is set to grow during the forecast period, meeting industry needs efficiently.

Market Challenges

Industrial encoders face challenges like seal failure, bearing stress, and temperature variations. These issues lead to oil, dirt, and water intrusion, as well as premature failures. Vibrations and impacts cause optical disk and bearing failures. Temperature changes inside the encoder result in condensation. These mechanical hurdles hinder the global industrial encoder market's growth forecast.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Optical encoder

1.2 Magnetic encoder End-user 2.1 Automotive

2.2 Electronics

2.3 Machine tools

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Optical encoder- The optical encoder market is set for substantial growth, with the optical encoder segment set to dominate. Valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2018, this segment ensures precise position and speed measurement, reducing errors. It finds extensive use in consumer electronics and automobiles, catering to various functions like conveying and motor feedback.

The surge in automation technologies, industry 4.0, and IIoT fosters demand, alongside advancements in semiconductor packaging. With increasing industrial applications, the optical encoder segment is primed for significant expansion during the forecast period, meeting the escalating need for high-precision feedback.

Research Analysis

The Industrial Encoder Market encompasses a wide range of devices used for position sensing in various industries, including Motion Control in Aerospace, Automation Systems, Machinery, Robotics, and more. Encoders are essential components in mechanical systems, providing feedback on mechanical motion, be it linear or rotary. They come in both analog and digital forms, catering to various applications.

In the realm of automation, encoders play a crucial role in motor control, web tensioning, linear measurement, backstop gauging, filling, conveying, and more. Electric motors and controllers are common partners to encoders in many industrial applications. Encoders enable precise measurement and control of mechanical systems, enhancing overall efficiency and productivity.

Market Research Overview

The Industrial Encoder Market encompasses various types of encoders used in industries for position feedback and motion control applications. These encoders include absolute and incremental encoders, as well as rotary and linear encoders. They are utilized in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and robotics, among others.

Encoders provide essential information for process optimization, quality control, and system monitoring. Technological advancements, including the integration of IoT and Industry 4.0, are driving the growth of the Industrial Encoder Market. Additionally, the increasing demand for automation and precision in manufacturing processes further boosts market expansion.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Optical Encoder



Magnetic Encoder

End-user

Automotive



Electronics



Machine Tools



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

