Industrial Ethernet Report 2018: Global Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)

The Global Industrial Ethernet Market was 27.23 Billion USD in 2017 and is estimated to reach 69.14 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 16.8% between 2017 and 2023.

Increase in the use of Industrial Internet of Things is marked as one of the primary reason for the growth of Global Industrial Ethernet Market. Open networks such as Ethernet has several advantages over dedicated automated networks offering greater bandwidth and constant upgrades thus driving the market.

The Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share than any of the other region with 50% market share followed by Europe and North America with 35% and 15% of total market share of Global Industrial Ethernet Market in 2017.

In August 2017, Rockwell Automation invented lightly managed switch named the Allen-Bradley Stratix 2500. The switch exceeds the functional and operational capabilities of unmanaged switches by providing diagnostic information and by monitoring and by optimizing traffic flow.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter's 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends



5. Global Industrial Ethernet Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Component

5.1. Rugged Connectors

5.2. Extended Temperature Switch



6. Global Industrial Ethernet Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Offering

6.1. Hardware

6.2. Software

6.3. Services



7. Global Industrial Ethernet Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Protocol

7.1. EtherNet/IP

7.2. PROFINET

7.3. EtherCAT

7.4. Modbus TCP

7.5. POWERLINK

7.6. Sercos III

7.7. CC-Link IE



8. Global Industrial Ethernet Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Industry

8.1. Automotive

8.2. Electrical and Electronics

8.3. Aerospace and Defense

8.4. Oil and Gas

8.5. Water and Wastewater

8.6. Food and Beverages

8.7. Pharmaceutical

8.8. Energy and Power Generation

8.9. Mining

8.10. Chemical

8.11. Petrochemicals and Fertilizers

8.12. Engineering/Fabrication



9. Global Industrial Ethernet Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region

9.1. North America

9.1.1. U.S.

9.1.2. Canada

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. UK

9.2.2. France

9.2.3. Germany

9.2.4. Italy

9.2.5. Others

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. India

9.3.2. China

9.3.3. Japan

9.3.4. Australia

9.3.5. Others

9.4. Latin America

9.4.1. Brazil

9.4.2. Argentina

9.4.3. Mexico

9.4.4. Others

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.5.1. South Africa

9.5.2. UAE

9.5.3. Saudi Arabia

9.5.4. Egypt

9.5.5. Others



10. Company Market Share Analysis



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Beckoff Automation

11.2. Cisco

11.3. Rockwell Automation

11.4. Schneider Electric

11.5. Siemens

11.6. ABB

11.7. Hitachi

11.8. Nexans

11.9. Others



12. Industry Structure

12.1. Industry M&As, Consolidations

12.2. Investment Opportunities



13. Global Industrial Ethernet Market - Road Ahead



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tthf9n/industrial?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-ethernet-report-2018-global-market-size-demand-forecasts-company-profiles-industry-trends-and-updates-2017-2023-300674147.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

