Industrial Fasteners Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 117 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global industrial fasteners market report.

The global industrial fasteners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 5% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The construction segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019–2025 due to the growth in residential, commercial, and civic infrastructure sectors. The U.S. fastener market is likely to reach a revenue mark of over $23 billion by 2025 due to the increase in automotive, aerospace, machine manufacturing, building, and infrastructure construction activities. APAC and North America , the top two markets for metal fasteners will account for 63% of the incremental revenue through 2025. The overall metal fasteners segment is likely to reach close to $101 billion by 2025 driven by the popularity of specialty, miniature, and hybrid fasteners. The global industrial fasteners market is highly fragmented with no major vendors taking up a significant share in the market – the leading eight players account for around 20% of the market share. Manufacturing companies that are expected to continue witnessing the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020 are the ones that employed the "Just in Time" model. In terms of revenue addition through 2025 for global threaded fasteners segment, APAC has potential to match cumulative revenue increment from Europe and North America .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by material, type, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 25 other vendors

Industrial Fasteners Market – Segmentation

Industrial metal fasteners accounted for the largest share in 2019. These fasteners have high application in automotive, aerospace, construction, electronics, machinery, and consumer appliances. Manufacturing of innovative products such as specialty, miniature, and hybrid fasteners to meet the changing consumer demand will complement growth.

The global aerospace parts market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the period. Fasteners are critical for the structural and operational integrity of aircraft, rockets, and fighter jets and have major technological and production hubs in North America and Europe .

and . The demand for threaded fasteners is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period owing to their increasing application in construction, industrial machinery, railways, cars, and motorcycle manufacturing. Innovations in design to provide better performance and vibration resistance are projected to have a positive impact on the market.

Segmentation by Material

Metal

Non-metal

Segmentation by Type

Threaded

Non-threaded

Specialty

Segmentation by End-users

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Industrial & Consumers Machinery

Consumer Appliances and Furniture

Industrial Fasteners Market – Dynamics

New CNC machines are cost-effective and are also more modular and smaller in size than their older counterparts. The cost-effective aspect of CNC machines enables vendors operating in high-labor cost regions to compete on an equal scale with those based in low-cost regions. The new and advanced CNC machines offer higher quality control with limited labor involvement, thereby having a positive impact on the profit margins of vendors. CNC 3D printers are the newer entrants on the block and are expected to streamline the production process of specialty fastening products.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Internationalization in Automobile Segment

3D Printing and Usage of New Materials

Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing

High Demand in APAC Manufacturing Sector

Industrial Fasteners Market – Geography

APAC hosts one of the most robust manufacturing and other crucial industries, including automotive, construction, chemicals, defense, and aerospace. APAC is also home to highly enthusiastic tech-savvy professionals and a hub for millennials, driven largely by the millennial population across major countries such as China and India. For instance, as of 2019, China and India had more than 409 million millennials, which is about five times that in the US. Millennials account for the bulk usage of tech products and are the target audience for robotic and automation vendors, especially in B2C segments. Owing to the high demand for tech products, the market in APAC holds a key area of interest for vendors in the manufacturing sector, thus presenting high demand for vendors offering fasteners for the industrial and manufacturing sectors.

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

GCC



Turkey



Israel

Prominent Vendors

Stanley Black & Decker

Hilti

ITW

Berkshire Hathaway

Howmet Aerospace

LISI

NIFCO

Fontana Gruppo

Other Prominent Vendors

3M

A&G Fasteners

Agrati Group

Aoyama Seisakusho

APL

ARaymond

B&B Specialties

Wilhelm Bollhoff

Boltfast

Bulten

Caparo

CBC Fasteners

Deepak Fasteners

EJOT

Ever Hardware Industrial

Federal Screw Works

FUCHS

Gem-Year

KAMAX Group

KOVA Fasteners

MacLean-Fogg

Penn Engineering and Manufacturing (TINICUM)

THE (TONG HWEI ENTERPRISE)

Wurth Group

Virginia Fasteners

