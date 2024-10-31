Apparel Manufacturing Market to Grow by USD 119.2 Billion (2024-2028) as Global E-Commerce Expands; AI-Driven Market Transformation Report - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global apparel manufacturing market size is estimated to grow by USD 119.2 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Growing e-commerce industry globally is driving market growth, with a trend towards shift toward sustainable and ethical fashion. However, fluctuations in prices of raw materials used in apparel production poses a challenge.Key market players include Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Arvind Ltd., Asian Apparels Ltd., Beximco Apparels Ltd., Crystal International Group Ltd, Epyllion Group., Fakir Apparels Ltd., Gokaldas Exports Ltd., Hongyu Apparel, Jay Dee Exports, Jiangsu Lianfa Textile Co., Ltd., Kitex Garments Ltd, KPR Mill Ltd., LUEN THAI HOLDINGS LTD, MAS Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Plummy Fashions Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd., Shahi Exports Pvt. Ltd, Vardhman Textile Ltd., and Youngor Group Co., Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Apparel Manufacturing Market 2024-2028

Apparel Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 119.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key countries China, Bangladesh, Italy, Germany, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Pakistan, Mexico, and Turkey Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Arvind Ltd., Asian Apparels Ltd., Beximco Apparels Ltd., Crystal International Group Ltd, Epyllion Group., Fakir Apparels Ltd., Gokaldas Exports Ltd., Hongyu Apparel, Jay Dee Exports, Jiangsu Lianfa Textile Co., Ltd., Kitex Garments Ltd, KPR Mill Ltd., LUEN THAI HOLDINGS LTD, MAS Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Plummy Fashions Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd., Shahi Exports Pvt. Ltd, Vardhman Textile Ltd., and Youngor Group Co., Ltd.

Market Driver

The apparel manufacturing market is experiencing a notable transition towards sustainable and ethical fashion. This shift is driven by growing consumer consciousness and industry initiatives. In May 2024, SU.RE (Sustainable Resolution), an Indian industry-led initiative, announced a partnership with the British Council to boost sustainability in the Indian apparel sector. SU.RE, launched in 2019, is the largest voluntary commitment of the Indian apparel industry to sustainability, with 16 major brands pledging to establish sustainable supply chains by 2030. This collaboration includes mentorship sessions, actionable plans, and strategies to help signatories address challenges such as consumer perception and stakeholder alignment. The first phase of this project involved a UK Study Tour, where delegates engaged with sustainable fashion leaders and participated in a leadership roundtable at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen. Globally, consumers are increasingly seeking transparency, ethical practices, and eco-friendly products from apparel brands. This trend is compelling manufacturers to adopt sustainable practices, such as using eco-friendly materials, minimizing waste, and enhancing labor conditions. The apparel manufacturing sector's move towards sustainability is a reaction to both consumer demand and regulatory pressures. As more brands adopt sustainable practices, the industry is expected to continue innovating and collaborating to minimize its environmental impact and promote ethical standards. This trend is poised to shape the future of fashion, making sustainability a crucial aspect of the global apparel manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

• The global apparel manufacturing market experiences considerable challenges due to the unpredictability of raw material prices. Since January 2024, cotton prices have experienced a significant increase of over 15% globally and 75% domestically, as reported by The Southern India Mills Association (SIMA). This volatility disrupts apparel manufacturers' cost structures, leading to increased production costs and potential pricing pressures on end products. In Q2 2024, Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) prices in the APAC region saw a notable rise, driven by factors like international crude oil price escalation and feedstock component cost increases. The instability in PSF prices can lead to higher production costs, consumer price increases, and potential demand reduction. Apparel manufacturers must adopt strategic measures, such as diversifying raw material sources, implementing cost-control mechanisms, and exploring alternative materials, to mitigate these challenges. Additionally, fostering strong relationships with suppliers and investing in advanced forecasting and inventory management systems can help manage the impact of raw material price fluctuations. Overall, the volatility in raw material prices poses a significant challenge to the growth of the global apparel manufacturing market, requiring proactive strategies to ensure stability and sustained industry growth.

Segment Overview

This apparel manufacturing market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Women apparel

1.2 Men apparel

1.3 Children apparel Type 2.1 Casual wear

2.2 Formal wear

2.3 Sport wear

2.4 Night wear Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Women apparel- The women's apparel segment in the global apparel manufacturing market is extensive and varied, encompassing numerous styles and preferences. This sector includes categories such as formal wear, casual wear, activewear, and outerwear, each designed to address the specific requirements of women in various situations and activities. On February 20, 2024, Pantaloons, a renowned brand under Aditya Birla Fashion, launched Honey Curvytude, a plus-size clothing line. This collection emphasizes inclusivity and body positivity, empowering women to feel confident in their curves. The Inked in Ikat collection, part of this debut, showcases traditional Ikat weaves on loose, fusion-style dresses, merging cultural heritage and contemporary fashion. The line offers a range of Western wear silhouettes, including babydoll dresses, ruffled blouses, and tailored trousers, catering to office wear, leisure, and smart casual occasions. Pantaloons distributes its products via a comprehensive network of physical retail outlets throughout India and its online direct-to-customer platform. This dual distribution strategy broadens the brand's reach and offers shoppers convenient purchasing options. In November 2023, Pantaloons opened the Pantaloons On Loop store in JP Nagar, Bengaluru, integrating technology into the shopping experience. This store features over 50 brands and caters to Gen Z shoppers' preferences, enhancing customer engagement and ensuring a seamless shopping experience. The women's apparel market continues to evolve, influenced by changing consumer preferences and lifestyle trends. Brands prioritize inclusivity and diversity, providing a wide array of sizes and styles to accommodate various body types. The emergence of plus-size collections, like Honey Curvytude, symbolizes this shift towards more inclusive fashion. Furthermore, the fusion of traditional elements, such as Ikat weaves, into modern designs highlights the growing popularity of fusion fashion. The expansion of retail spaces and the implementation of technology in stores, as demonstrated by the Pantaloons On Loop store, reflect a move towards more engaging and interactive shopping experiences. This modern approach appeals to tech-savvy consumers and fosters brand loyalty by offering a unique and personalized shopping environment. In conclusion, the women's apparel segment remains a dynamic and essential component of the global apparel manufacturing market. Brands are consistently innovating to cater to women's diverse needs, ensuring a vibrant and competitive market that will continue to drive growth throughout the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The apparel manufacturing market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rise of online shopping and e-commerce platforms. Consumers are increasingly turning to the convenience of buying apparel online, leading in demand for women's fashion, luxury, and children's apparel. Fashion trends continue to evolve rapidly, with a focus on eco-friendly materials such as organic cotton and recycled fabrics. Advertising strategies are shifting towards social media and direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales. Fast fashion continues to dominate the market, but there is growing demand for minimalist fashion and traditional ethnic attire. Technology is also playing a role, with innovations such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and digital marketing transforming the industry. Textile exports remain a significant revenue source, but apparel manufacturers must adapt to changing consumer preferences and sustainability concerns to stay competitive.

Market Research Overview

The apparel manufacturing market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rise of online shopping and e-commerce platforms. Consumers are increasingly turning to the convenience of buying clothing items online, leading in demand for women's apparel, luxury fashion, and children's clothing. Fashion trends continue to evolve, with a focus on eco-friendly materials such as organic cotton and recycled fabrics. Advertising strategies are shifting towards digital marketing, social media, and influencer partnerships. Textile innovation is at the forefront of the industry, with advancements in 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and fast fashion production. Retailers are embracing direct-to-consumer (D2C) models and exploring new markets for apparel exports and imports. The market is diverse, encompassing everything from traditional ethnic attire to premium kids wear, athleisure, and minimalist fashion. Clothing demand remains strong, with fashion preferences influencing the industry's direction. Apparel exports and imports continue to play a significant role in the global economy, with countries specializing in specific areas such as luxury fashion or textile production.

