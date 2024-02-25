Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market size to increase by USD 111.42 million from 2022 to 2027, Market growth at 3.37% CAGR expected during the forecast period, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial food-cutting machines market size is expected to grow by USD 111.42 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.37% during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 111.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.44 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

The market is segmented by application (fruits and vegetables, meat, potatoes, cheese, and others), product (industrial food slicers, industrial food dicers, industrial food millers, and industrial food shredders), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The steady growth of the food processing industry drives the market growth. The increasing requirement for food processing as part of the food supply chain globally has helped to fuel the demand for industrial food-cutting machines in recent years. In addition, due to the growing popularity of prepared foods that need little preparation time, food companies are increasingly expanding their selection of processed foods. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period. View PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial food cutting machines market: Brunner Anliker AG, Buhler AG, CHEERSONIC Ultrasonic Equipment Co. Ltd., DADAUX SAS, Deville Technologies Inc., EMURA FOOD MACHINE Co. Ltd., FAM NV, GEA Group AG, holac Maschinenbau GmbH, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jaymech Food Machines Ltd., KRONEN GmbH, Marel TREIF GmbH, MARELEC Food Technologies, ProXES GmbH, SONIC ITALIA Srl, Sormac BV, Urschel Laboratories Inc., and Weber Maschinenbau GmbH

Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 2.44% YOY growth in 2023.

The increasing marketing initiatives taken by companies is an emerging trend. A rise in tariffs on steel imports is a significant industrial food-cutting machines market challenge. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Key Segments:

The market share growth of the fruits and vegetables segment is significant during the forecast period. Some of the popular processed tropical fruits include melons, watermelon, jack, papaya, grapefruit, pineapple, and mixed fruits. In addition, F&B sector companies also provide fruit and vegetable mixed salads and leafy vegetable salads. In addition, the growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of fresh, wholesome, additive-free, convenience foods such as chilled, fresh-cut fruits and vegetables have gained popularity in recent years which drives the market growth during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Analyst Review

The Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by various factors including product launches and advancements in processing industry technologies. Companies are making substantial investments in production facilities to meet the increasing demand. Government initiatives, such as those outlined in the Union Budget 2017-2018, are also playing a pivotal role. FDI norms have facilitated foreign investments, further boosting the market. Effective marketing strategies and social media presence, especially on platforms like Instagram, are crucial for reaching customers. However, challenges like tariffs on steel imports impact the pricing of stainless steel, affecting production costs. Steel price fluctuations further add to the complexity. Understanding the customer landscape and adoption rates is essential for navigating through the innovator's and laggard's stages of market growth.

The market for cutting machines is pivotal. Market players keenly analyze purchase criteria and price sensitivity, particularly within segments like fruits and vegetables (excluding potatoes), meat, potatoes, and cheese. The market contribution and growth are key metrics, with market share and share growth indicating market dominance. Fruits and vegetables stand as a significant segment, alongside meat and cheese. Slicers, dicers, millers, and shredders define the market scope, enhancing market coverage. As demand surges for efficient food processing, machines play a crucial role, catering to diverse needs across the food industry while ensuring precision and efficiency.

The market is experiencing substantial growth momentum driven by YoY growth and market growth inducers. With a historic period showcasing significant advancements, the forecast period promises further expansion. Regional analysis highlights performing market contributions across key countries. Competitive landscape assessment underscores leading companies and their competitive strategies for market positioning. Industry risks, including market obstacles, are carefully considered amidst market dynamics. Parent market analysis provides crucial insights for market forecasting. As the demand for precision and efficiency surges, machines play a pivotal role. Their efficiency in processing food products underscores their importance in the food industry, positioning them as indispensable assets for manufacturers. Request a Sample

Related Reports:

The food processing machinery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.49% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 22,086.71 million.

The spray gun market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.53% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 247.09 million.

ToC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.co

SOURCE Technavio