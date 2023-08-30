Industrial gas phase filtration system market to grow by USD 615.45 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growing investment in chemical and petrochemical industries to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial gas phase filtration system market is estimated to grow by USD 615.45 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.72%. Growing investment in chemical and petrochemical industries drives the growth of the industrial gas phase filtration market. Chemical and petrochemical industries use different types of chemicals. They are useful products during the production process. Also the production processes of these two industries also cause environmental pollution with elements such as sulfur, nitrogen, oxygen, and trace metals. Such ingredients can react and produce harmful gases. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the industrial gas phase filtration market during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

The industrial gas phase filtration system market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products

Key Trends- Rising methane emissions are an emerging industrial gas phase filtration market trend. For instance, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) analysis conducted in April 2021 showed an annual increase in atmospheric methane in 2021. Furthermore, rising methane levels present an opportunity for the industry to use vapor phase filtration systems to reduce emissions. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the industrial gas phase filtration market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

The industrial gas phase filtration system market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Camfil AB, Circul Aire Inc., Cosmos Air Purification, D Mark Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danaher Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., Freudenberg SE, HS Luftfilterbau GmbH, Johnson Controls International Plc, Madison Industries, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MayAir Group, Pahwa Group, and PureAir Filtration LLC.

This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (packed bed and combination), end-user (W and WW, pharmaceutical, chemical, oil and gas, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The packed bed segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The Industrial Food and Beverage Filtration Systems size is estimated to grow by USD 2,160.04 million from 2022 to 2027 and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.76%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (liquid filtration systems and air filtration systems), application (beverages, dairy, and food and ingredients), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The global growth of the industrial food and beverage filtration system market is being primarily propelled by an increased emphasis on preventing food contamination.

The global pharmaceutical filtration market size is estimated to grow by USD 10,219.87 million at a CAGR of 10.47% between 2022 and 2027. Technavio has segmented the market into Type, Technique, and Geography. Increasing demand for (R&D) due to government healthcare expenditure is driving the market.

