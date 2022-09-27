Industrial Gas Regulator Market Size to Record a CAGR of 3.48%, Increasing Applications of Natural Gas in North America, Europe, China, And Japan to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Gas Regulator Market by Technology (Single-stage and Dual-stage) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the industrial gas regulator market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.39 billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Driver

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market 2022-2026

The increasing applications of natural gas in North America, Europe, China, and Japan are driving the industrial gas regulator market growth. Industrial gas regulators are used in storage tanks, natural gas pipelines, and transportable cylinders for the safe and secure flow of gases. The production of natural gas has been growing steadily, with the rise in demand for clean energy. The increasing production of natural gas in the US is attributed to factors such as the expansion of natural gas pipeline infrastructure in Mexico and Canada. Moreover, China is extensively investing in the distribution of natural gas, which has propelled the demand for natural gas. This, in turn, will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

By technology, the single-stage segment will contribute to market growth during the forecast period. Single-stage gas regulators are used in applications that required gas for a short period. In addition, there has been a consistent rise in the installed base of air separation plants across process and discrete manufacturing industries. This will fuel the demand for single-stage industrial gas regulators as air separation plants.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the industrial gas regulator market in APAC. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing population and the rising demand for processed food. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Bellofram Group of Companies, Bronkhorst High Tech B.V., Cavagna Group Spa, Colfax Corp., Deluxe Industrial Gases, Dipak Enterprise, Emerson Electric Co., Genstar Technologies Co., Greggersen Gasetechnik GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Linde Plc, Maxitrol GmbH and Co. KG, Pietro Fiorentini Spa, Rotarex, Tesuco, The Lincoln Electric Co., Xylem Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Air Liquide SA - The company offers industrial gas regulators such as high-flow regulators and ultra-high-pressure regulators.

The company offers industrial gas regulators such as high-flow regulators and ultra-high-pressure regulators. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - The company offers industrial gas regulators such as argon, oxygen, and helium regulators.

The company offers industrial gas regulators such as argon, oxygen, and helium regulators. Bellofram Group of Companies - The company offers industrial gas regulators such as Type 10 BM precision regulators and Type 10 HR precision regulators.

The company offers industrial gas regulators such as Type 10 BM precision regulators and Type 10 HR precision regulators. Bronkhorst High Tech B.V. - The company offers industrial gas regulators such as gas flow measurement and control instruments.

The company offers industrial gas regulators such as gas flow measurement and control instruments. Cavagna Group Spa - The company offers industrial gas regulators such as Type 6000D, Type 5200, and Type 8500.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Gas Sensors Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The gas sensors market share is expected to increase by USD 646.63 million from 2021 to 2026.

Gas Generator Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The gas generator market share is expected to increase by USD 3.61 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Industrial Gas Regulator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.13 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Bellofram Group of Companies, Bronkhorst High Tech B.V., Cavagna Group Spa, Colfax Corp., Deluxe Industrial Gases, Dipak Enterprise, Emerson Electric Co., Genstar Technologies Co., Greggersen Gasetechnik GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Linde Plc, Maxitrol GmbH and Co. KG, Pietro Fiorentini Spa, Rotarex, Tesuco, The Lincoln Electric Co., and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Single-stage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Single-stage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Single-stage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Single-stage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Single-stage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dual-stage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Dual-stage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Dual-stage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Dual-stage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dual-stage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Air Liquide SA

Exhibit 89: Air Liquide SA - Overview



Exhibit 90: Air Liquide SA - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Air Liquide SA - Key news



Exhibit 92: Air Liquide SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Air Liquide SA - Segment focus

10.4 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 94: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Bellofram Group of Companies

Exhibit 99: Bellofram Group of Companies - Overview



Exhibit 100: Bellofram Group of Companies - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Bellofram Group of Companies - Key offerings

10.6 Bronkhorst High Tech B.V.

Exhibit 102: Bronkhorst High Tech B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Bronkhorst High Tech B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Bronkhorst High Tech B.V. - Key offerings

10.7 Cavagna Group Spa

Exhibit 105: Cavagna Group Spa - Overview



Exhibit 106: Cavagna Group Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Cavagna Group Spa - Key news



Exhibit 108: Cavagna Group Spa - Key offerings

10.8 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 109: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 114: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Linde Plc

Exhibit 119: Linde Plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Linde Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Linde Plc - Key news



Exhibit 122: Linde Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Linde Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Maxitrol GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 124: Maxitrol GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 125: Maxitrol GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Maxitrol GmbH and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 127: Maxitrol GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.12 Pietro Fiorentini Spa

Exhibit 128: Pietro Fiorentini Spa - Overview



Exhibit 129: Pietro Fiorentini Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Pietro Fiorentini Spa - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio