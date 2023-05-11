Industrial gases market size in Europe to grow USD 5,760.87 million from 2022 to 2027: Increased demand from end-user industries to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the industrial gases market in Europe is forecasted to increase by USD 5,760.87 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.12%. The growth of the market will be driven by the increased demand from end-user industries, rapid surface chilling technology, and increasing M&A activities. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report .

Technavio has announced its market research report titled EU Industrial Gases Market 2023-2027

The increased demand from end-user industries is driving market growth. Industrial gases can be used in various applications in the process, metal, and manufacturing industries. They are widely used in the production and manufacturing of metals. Process industries, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, and chemicals, are the major contributors to the market. These industries use special gases, medical gases, refrigerant gases, and fuel gases to improve their operations. The gases are used to produce or process the final product. Therefore, the rapid growth of these end-user industries is driving the demand for industrial gases. Such factors, in turn, will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Industrial gases as an alternative source of energy is a major trend in the market. Hydrogen is abundant, renewable, and emission-free. Therefore, it can be used to reduce greenhouse gas (GHGs) emissions, as it is an alternative to petroleum-based fuels. Hydrogen can also be used as a fuel to reduce harmful gas emissions from traditional engines and replace conventional fuel. In addition, liquid nitrogen is primarily used as a coolant and as a source of primary power in the automotive industry. Moreover, there is a shift toward hybrid buses, which use hybrid propulsion systems. These factors will create new opportunities for vendors in the market.

Safety issues are challenging market growth. Many industrial gases are carcinogenic, which makes them harmful to workers. Therefore, high-pressure cylinders and fluid containers should be handled with care. However, the lack of skilled labor affects the use of these gases, which adversely affects the growth of the market. Moreover, regulatory agencies monitor the use of industrial gases in manufacturing facilities, as they can pose a serious threat to human health and safety. Therefore, safety issues related to the production, transportation, and distribution of industrial gases affect the growth of this market.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., GAZ SYSTEMES SASU, IJSFABRIEK STROMBEEK NV, Iwatani Corp., Linde Plc, Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., SOL Spa, Stockholm Gas AB, Westfalen AG, and Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, chemical processing, metallurgy, medical and healthcare, and others) and distribution channel (packaged, merchant, and tonnage)

Segmentation by end-user

The manufacturing segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This sector includes applications in glass manufacturing, paper and pulp, and automotive industries. Industrial gases such as hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and argon are used extensively for manufacturing specialty glass, float glass, solar glass, and fiberglass. Such factors will drive the growth of the manufacturing segment growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial gases market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the industrial gases market in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial gases market in Europe

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial gases market vendors in Europe

Industrial Gases Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,760.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.47 Key countries Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., GAZ SYSTEMES SASU, IJSFABRIEK STROMBEEK NV, Iwatani Corp., Linde Plc, Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., SOL Spa, Stockholm Gas AB, Westfalen AG, and Xebec Adsorption Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio energy market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 industrial gases market in Europe 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Metallurgy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Medical and healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Packaged - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Merchant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Tonnage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Air Liquide SA

12.4 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

12.5 BASF SE

12.6 Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd.

12.7 GAZ SYSTEMES SASU

12.8 IJSFABRIEK STROMBEEK NV

12.9 Iwatani Corp.

12.10 Linde Plc

12.11 Messer SE and Co. KGaA

12.12 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

12.13 SOL Spa

12.14 Stockholm Gas AB

12.15 Westfalen AG

12.16 Xebec Adsorption Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

