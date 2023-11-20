Industrial lubricants market to grow by USD 12.49 billion from 2022 to 2027; The mineral oil lubricants segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial lubricants market size is expected to grow by USD 12.49 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of  3.73% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from end-user industries is notably driving the industrial lubricants market. However, factors such as fluctuations in crude oil prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (mineral oil lubricants, synthetic lubricants, and bio-based lubricants), type (hydraulic fluid, metal working fluid, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Lubricants Market 2023-2027
Key Segment Analysis

The mineral oil lubricants segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. There is the rising adoption of mineral oil lubricants across various industries, which are derived from refined petroleum. This segment exhibits a wide range of viscosities and is comprised mainly of hydrocarbons. The major benefit of these oils is that they are highly effective at reducing friction and wear between moving machine parts, which in turn extends the lifespan of various types of industrial equipment. Furthermore, mineral oil lubricants are a trustworthy and cost-effective option for several manufacturers as they play a significant role in keeping different types of machinery and systems operating smoothly. 

Geographical Market Analysis 

APAC is estimated to contribute 53% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. High demand for and consumption of lubricants in sectors such as hydraulics, steel production, mining and refining, plastics, and polymers is one of the major factors that are playing an important role in boosting market growth in the APAC region. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are among the key countries that have a significant influence on market growth in this region. Furthermore, the market in the APAC region is well diversified owing to factors such as rapid industrialization, the growth of the business sector, and the presence of different regional and local market players. 

Company Insights 
The industrial lubricants market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

AMSOIL Inc., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Castrol Ltd., Chevron Corp., ENEOS Holdings Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Phillips 66, PJSC LUKOIL, Quaker Chemical Corp., TotalEnergies SE, Valvoline Inc., Buhmwoo Chemical Co. Ltd., Zeller and Gmelin GmbH and Co. KG., and Shell plc

