Industrial Microbiological QC Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Microbiology Quality Control in Pharmaceutical Industry Drives Sector

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Microbiological QC Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented by Type (PCR, Bioluminescence, Flow Cytometry, Membrane Filtration, Fluorescence, Colorimetry, and Others), By Application, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Industrial Microbiological QC market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

This can be ascribed to the high demand for food security across the globe, along with the growing demand for advanced testing for the detection of microbiological contamination in laboratories. Additionally, the growing usage of industrial products such as multivitamins, probiotics, and other supplements will further demand the industrial microbiological QC market in the forecasted period.

Also, the growing demand for vitamin capsules, chewable tablets, and other nutraceutical products for treating various conditions in the populations, especially in the pediatric and geriatric populations, will drive market growth over the years.

Similarly, an increase in the demand for microbiology testing to assure the quality of the product is expected to enhance the demand for the industrial microbiology QC market over the years. In June 2022, STEMart launched comprehensive microbiological and sterility testing services for sterile, non-pyrogenic products.

Growing Demand for Microbiological Quality Control

Microbiological testing is reasonably spread across the globe due to the growing communicable disease among the population. Growing automation in microbiological techniques provides significant time and cost savings while also reducing the potential for human error. It will enable the provision of consistently reliable and accurate results. There are some commercially available automated and semi-automated systems that are based on different technologies, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry, flow cytometry, bioluminescence technology, and enzyme-linked fluorescent assay (ELFA).

Most of these technologies are used for the detection of contamination and providing efficiency gains when compared to other traditional laboratory technologies and therefore have significant potential for both time and cost savings.

Hence, these technologies are rapidly adopted by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as research institutes for the detection and identification of pathogens and other microorganisms in the manufacturing process of industries to avoid further chances of product recalls. In 2020, the US Government made it compulsory for all food & beverages & pharmaceutical companies to undergo sterile testing for the toxicity level of microbial traits.

Growing Awareness About Real-Time Monitoring

The growing awareness about different new techniques for the detection of microbiological contamination in pharmaceutical laboratories and research laboratories while preparing microbial products which will further boost the market growth during the forecasted period. Recently, automated microbial detection systems have been developed for easy detection of unwanted bacteria, yeast, or virus presence in products which has driven the market growth over the years.

Report Scope:

In this report, the global Industrial Microbiological QC market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

Industrial Microbiological QC Market, By Product Type:

PCR

Bioluminescence

Flow Cytometry

Membrane Filtration

Fluorescence

Colorimetry

Others

Industrial Microbiological QC Market, By Application:

Product Testing Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Regulatory and Environmental Agencies

Food and Beverage Companies

Others

Industrial Microbiological QC Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Industrial Microbiological QC Market Outlook

6. North America Industrial Microbiological QC Market Outlook

7. Europe Industrial Microbiological QC Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Industrial Microbiological QC Market Outlook

9. South America Industrial Microbiological QC Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Industrial Microbiological QC Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.1.1 Growing Demand for Microbiology Quality Control in Pharmaceutical Industry

11.1.2 Growing Awareness About Real Time Environmental Monitoring

11.2. Challenges

11.2.1 High Cost of Quality Control Process

11.2.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

12. Market Trends & Developments

12.1. Recent Development

12.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3. Product Launches

13. Global Industrial Microbiological QC Market: SWOT Analysis

14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3M Company

Company Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories,Inc

Biolog,Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Bruker Corporation

BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/70r4ly

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets