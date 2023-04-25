Industrial Microbiological QC Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Microbiology Quality Control in Pharmaceutical Industry Drives Sector

Apr 25, 2023, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Microbiological QC Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented by Type (PCR, Bioluminescence, Flow Cytometry, Membrane Filtration, Fluorescence, Colorimetry, and Others), By Application, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Industrial Microbiological QC market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.
This can be ascribed to the high demand for food security across the globe, along with the growing demand for advanced testing for the detection of microbiological contamination in laboratories. Additionally, the growing usage of industrial products such as multivitamins, probiotics, and other supplements will further demand the industrial microbiological QC market in the forecasted period.
Also, the growing demand for vitamin capsules, chewable tablets, and other nutraceutical products for treating various conditions in the populations, especially in the pediatric and geriatric populations, will drive market growth over the years.
Similarly, an increase in the demand for microbiology testing to assure the quality of the product is expected to enhance the demand for the industrial microbiology QC market over the years. In June 2022, STEMart launched comprehensive microbiological and sterility testing services for sterile, non-pyrogenic products.
Growing Demand for Microbiological Quality Control
Microbiological testing is reasonably spread across the globe due to the growing communicable disease among the population. Growing automation in microbiological techniques provides significant time and cost savings while also reducing the potential for human error. It will enable the provision of consistently reliable and accurate results. There are some commercially available automated and semi-automated systems that are based on different technologies, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry, flow cytometry, bioluminescence technology, and enzyme-linked fluorescent assay (ELFA).
Most of these technologies are used for the detection of contamination and providing efficiency gains when compared to other traditional laboratory technologies and therefore have significant potential for both time and cost savings.
Hence, these technologies are rapidly adopted by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as research institutes for the detection and identification of pathogens and other microorganisms in the manufacturing process of industries to avoid further chances of product recalls. In 2020, the US Government made it compulsory for all food & beverages & pharmaceutical companies to undergo sterile testing for the toxicity level of microbial traits.
Growing Awareness About Real-Time Monitoring
The growing awareness about different new techniques for the detection of microbiological contamination in pharmaceutical laboratories and research laboratories while preparing microbial products which will further boost the market growth during the forecasted period. Recently, automated microbial detection systems have been developed for easy detection of unwanted bacteria, yeast, or virus presence in products which has driven the market growth over the years.
Report Scope:
In this report, the global Industrial Microbiological QC market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:
Industrial Microbiological QC Market, By Product Type:
- PCR
- Bioluminescence
- Flow Cytometry
- Membrane Filtration
- Fluorescence
- Colorimetry
- Others
Industrial Microbiological QC Market, By Application:
- Product Testing Laboratories
- Research and Academic Institutions
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Regulatory and Environmental Agencies
- Food and Beverage Companies
- Others
Industrial Microbiological QC Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Industrial Microbiological QC Market Outlook
6. North America Industrial Microbiological QC Market Outlook
7. Europe Industrial Microbiological QC Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Industrial Microbiological QC Market Outlook
9. South America Industrial Microbiological QC Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Industrial Microbiological QC Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.1.1 Growing Demand for Microbiology Quality Control in Pharmaceutical Industry
11.1.2 Growing Awareness About Real Time Environmental Monitoring
11.2. Challenges
11.2.1 High Cost of Quality Control Process
11.2.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals
12. Market Trends & Developments
12.1. Recent Development
12.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3. Product Launches
13. Global Industrial Microbiological QC Market: SWOT Analysis
14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
