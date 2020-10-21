Industrial Minerals Association Honors KaMin

MACON, Ga., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KaMin is pleased to announce its Macon plant received the 2019 Safety Achievement Award for the Large Company Category at the annual meeting of the Industrial Minerals Association – North America. The IMA-NA Safety Achievement Award recognizes the best reportable injury rate for an individual IMA-NA member company by size for the preceding calendar year. In 2019, KaMin employees worked 343,288 hours, with zero injuries for a total injury rate of 0.00 per 200,000 employee work-hours.

"Safety is a core value at KaMin and our team deploys a safety-first approach in all we do," said Michael Abbruzzese, Site General Manager of the Macon plant. "Our number one goal is that every person returns home the same way they arrived at work. We encourage our employees to be aware of their behaviors, assess the risks, take precautions and complete the job safely and effectively."

"This recognition is a testament to KaMin's commitment to safety, which is at the forefront of everything we do," said Mike Nelson, President & CEO of KaMin. "Our Macon team is highly-engaged and exemplifies the participatory and process-driven approach that we take to instill a culture of safety that is practiced by all of our KaMin employees globally."

About KaMin – Our vision is to be the global leader in performance minerals that enables innovative product solutions for everyday life. KaMin is a recognized leader with more than 90 years of experience in delivering performance mineral solutions in a broad spectrum of end use markets including: building & construction, automotive & catalyst, agriculture, health & beauty, packaging, and specialty & graphic paper. The company mines, produces, and distributes its products from its three US plants located in Georgia – Macon, Sandersville and Wrens – and internationally at production and converting facilities in South America (Brazil) and Europe (Belgium).

Contact: Eve London

478-750-5484

[email protected]

www.kaminsolutions.com

SOURCE KaMin

Related Links

http://www.kaminsolutions.com/

