KaMin and CADAM Announce Global Price Increase for Kaolin Products

MACON, Ga., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KaMin and CADAM today announced a price increase of up to 9% on their kaolin products to all markets effective January 1, 2024, or as contracts allow.

The companies continue to be impacted by significant inflationary pressures across their global operational footprint. Increases in mining costs, higher environmental and regulatory compliance requirements, significant increases in electricity rates in both the US and Brazil, as well as ongoing pressures in the labor market are impacting their business. There has been some relief in export logistics costs for certain lanes, but local logistics continue to escalate in both Europe and the US. These supply chain cost increases are also being driven by labor costs as well as longer delivery times for rail customers.

KaMin and CADAM are working diligently to mitigate the impact of these costs through continuous improvement initiatives and by challenging vendors to do the same, but to date these efforts have not been able to keep pace with external cost pressures. As such, the companies are having to pass through these costs to customers to ensure the companies can continue to invest capital and deliver the quality service and products that their customers expect.

Customers will be contacted directly with specifics on their increase including any additional logistics or handling costs beyond product increases. For further information, customers are encouraged to contact their local business managers or email [email protected].

About KaMin LLC and CADAM S.A. – Our vision is to be the global supplier of choice in performance minerals that enable innovative product solutions for everyday life. KaMin and CADAM have more than 95 years of experience delivering performance mineral solutions in a broad spectrum of end-use markets including: building & construction, automotive & catalyst, agriculture, health & beauty, packaging, and specialty & graphic paper. The companies mine, produce, and distribute products from five US plants located in Georgia – Gordon, McIntyre, Macon, Sandersville, and Wrens – and internationally at production and converting facilities in South America (Brazil) and Europe (Belgium).

Media contact:

Cynthia Peterson

1 478-750-5445

[email protected]

SOURCE KaMin