Industrial Ovens Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Rising Prominence of Infrared Heating Ovens in Industrial Process Heating Applications

The global market for Industrial Ovens estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Curing Ovens, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Drying Ovens segment is estimated at 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Industrial Ovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Key Market Trends and Drivers:

Industrial Ovens Market: Industrialization to Drive Market Growth

Industrial Drying Ovens: Benefiting from Rapid Pace of Technology Developments

Customized Industrial Ovens Gain Rapid Market Acceptance

Rising Prominence of Infrared Heating Ovens in Industrial Process Heating Applications

Energy Efficient Industrial Ovens Enable Cost Optimization, Driving Adoption among Manufacturers

Replacement of Older Furnaces and Ovens with Advanced Equipment: A Potential Market Opportunity

Rising Industrial Automation Trend to Fuel Growth

Rising CAPEX Spending on Plant Automation to Benefit Demand for Industrial Ovens

Increasing Need for Integrating Automated Systems Fuels Demand for Industrial Ovens

Leveraging Industry 4.0 and IIoT for Development of Smart Industrial Ovens

Emergence of AI Ovens

Industrial Ovens Hold Tremendous Potential in Enhancing Quality of 3D-Printed Products

Sustained Rise in Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods to Fuel Growth

Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects

Pandemic Spurs Demand for Packaged Food & Beverages

Encouraging Outlook for Automobile Production Despite Disruptions, Bodes Well for the Growth of Industrial Ovens

Encouraging Recovery in Automobile Production, Notwithstanding the Many Challenges, Offers Hope for Players in the Value Chain Including Manufacturers of Industrial Ovens

Growing Focus on Electric Technologies Augments Demand for Automotive Electronics

Connected Cars on the Rise, Bodes Well for the Market

Rising Industry Focus on Engineering of Light Weight Vehicles Pushes Demand for Advanced Engineering Capabilities

Industrial Oven Engineering Services Gain as Automotive OEMs Strengthen R&D Spending

Rise in Aircraft Fleet to Support Demand for Industrial Ovens

Rising Demand from the Pharmaceutical and Medical Sector Lends Traction to Market Growth

Laboratory Ovens Continue to Gain Prominence

Vacuum Ovens Present a Sizzling Hot Proposition to Labs for Diverse Applications

Rising R&D Investments by Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry to Fuel Market Growth

Commercial Ovens Market: An Overview

Increasing Rate of Industrialization and Urbanization Catapults Growth of the Industrial Ovens Market

The report covers 235 key competitors in the industry.

A selection of featured companies include:

Abbott Furnace Company

Acim Jouanin SA

AET Technologies

AFC-Holcroft

Aichelin Ges.m.b.H.

Airflow World Group Ltd.

Airtec Thermoprocess GmbH

Ajax Tocco Magnethermic Corporation

ALD Vacuum Technologies GmbH

ALMOR Group

