Industrial PC Market Projected to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2025 - Rise in Demand for Smart Energy Solutions, Increasing Awareness of the Benefits of Rugged IT Infrastructure

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial PC Market by Type (Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded, and DIN Rail), Data Storage (HDD, SSD), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), Maximum RAM Capacity, Industry (Process, Discrete), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial PC market was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2025.

Industrial PC market to exhibit significant growth during 2020-2025



The growth of this market is attributed to increasing demand for industrial IoT, a steady shift towards digitalized manufacturing from traditional manufacturing, growing awareness for resource optimization in manufacturing industries, and stringent regulatory compliances. However, factors such as high initial costs, and data privacy and security concerns are restraining the market growth.



DIN Rail IPC market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



DIN rail IPCs have a compact design with flexible display options and various I/O modules, thereby allowing a space-saving industrial controller in the control cabinet. These PCs are high-performing computing solutions, which are tailor-made depending on the complexity of the manufacturing control tasks. DIN rail IPCs are primarily used in the military, traffic and transportation, industrial, and medical sectors. The growing popularity of DIN rail IPCs can be attributed to the consistently growing demand for connected factory and enterprise networks from manufacturing enterprises, a rising belief of the process control engineers in the PC-based technology for controlling tasks in manufacturing plants, and increasing demand for efficient information flow across production facilities.



SSD industrial PC market to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The solid-state drive (SDD) data storage medium is made from silicon microchips used in industrial PCs. One of the most significant attributes of SSD is that it is devoid of mechanical parts, which allows swift and smooth data transfer to and from the storage medium. Due to this, the data transfer occurs at a considerably higher speed, thereby enhancing the expectable lifespan of this storage medium. Moreover, this data storage medium generates less heat during its operation compared to the rotating data storage medium. In contrast to the spinning hard disk drives (HDDs) or magnetic oxide tapes that store data magnetically, SSD stores data electronically.



North America to be the largest market for industrial PC during the forecast period



North America is expected to lead the global industrial PC market from 2020 to 2025. The industrial manufacturers in North America focus on adopting advanced technologies to enhance their production processes and optimize output. In addition, discrete industries such as aerospace & defense and automotive, among others, are considered to be the fastest-growing end-use industries for industrial PCs. Moreover, several major players are increasing their investments in the industrial PC market in North America, thereby propelling the growth of the sector in this region.



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Advantech

15.1.1.1 Business Overview

15.1.1.2 Products Offered

15.1.1.3 Recent Developments

15.1.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.1.1.5 Publisher View

15.1.2 Beckhoff Automation

15.1.3 Siemens

15.1.4 IEI Integration Corporation

15.1.5 Kontron S&T

15.1.6 Nexcom International

15.1.7 ABB

15.1.8 Avalue Technology

15.1.9 DFI

15.1.10 American Portwell Technology

15.2 Other Key Players

15.2.1 Panasonic

15.2.2 Emerson

15.2.3 Mitsubishi Electric

15.2.4 Omron Corporation

15.2.5 Rockwell Automation

15.2.6 Schneider Electric

15.2.7 Onlogic

15.2.8 ASEM

15.2.9 Aditech Solutions

15.2.10 Aaeon Technology



